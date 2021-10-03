https://sputniknews.com/20211003/iran-insists-on-resolving-arguments-without-foreign-influence-amid-row-with-baku-over-war-games-1089629432.html

Iran Insists on Resolving Arguments Without 'Foreign Influence' Amid Row With Baku Over War Games

2021-10-03T16:17+0000

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called for resolving growing tensions between Tehran and Azerbaijan without drawing in foreign powers.His statement comes as Iran and Azerbaijan exchanged criticism recently over several issues. Baku expressed its discontent with increased truck traffic going from Iran to Karabakh – a disputed region partially controlled by Armenia – despite earlier promising to allow a free flow of goods. Azerbaijan also condemned Tehran for holding military drills near the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.The Islamic Republic has insisted that the military exercise was planned in advance and posed no threat to Baku and its territory. At the same time, Tehran claimed to have detected an increased presence of Israelis on Azerbaijan's territory near the border, and warned Baku that it wouldn't tolerate it.Iran has repeatedly urged local powers to resolve mutual disagreements without involvement of external forces, arguing that their presence is destabilising the region instead of bringing it peace. Tehran routinely brings up the actions of the US in the Middle East as a vivid example of such disturbances.Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani tweeted on 2 October echoing Khamenei's statements and calling on Iran's neighbours to "be vigilant" and "stay away from foreign influence". Shamkhani further assured the peaceful nature of Iran's regional policies and expressed confidence that local powers are able to resolve any issues via cooperation.

FeEisi Turkey has moved military forces into Azerbaijani military bases. Iran must know there is a chance of a conflict with Turkey and make preparations. Iran can ship weapons to proxies in Syria but the US and Israel will try to airstrike it. Iran can activate support in Iraq. Turkey will most likely want to occupy the Azari populated parts of Iran. Turkey the greedy opportunist will use any Iranian conflict to make Azerbaijan heavily depended of Turkey and a part of Turkey. Turkey wants to have Azerbaijan's oil and gas. 1

