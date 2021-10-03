Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
'Pandora Papers' Exposing 'Secrets' of World Leaders Released
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/iran-insists-on-resolving-arguments-without-foreign-influence-amid-row-with-baku-over-war-games-1089629432.html
Iran Insists on Resolving Arguments Without 'Foreign Influence' Amid Row With Baku Over War Games
Iran Insists on Resolving Arguments Without 'Foreign Influence' Amid Row With Baku Over War Games
Iran Insists on Resolving Arguments Without 'Foreign Influence' Amid Row With Baku Over War Games
2021-10-03T16:17+0000
2021-10-03T16:17+0000
middle east
israel
iran
azerbaijan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/18/1083227477_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_b2512a33a0e1a210705b5165e4cb4032.jpg
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called for resolving growing tensions between Tehran and Azerbaijan without drawing in foreign powers.His statement comes as Iran and Azerbaijan exchanged criticism recently over several issues. Baku expressed its discontent with increased truck traffic going from Iran to Karabakh – a disputed region partially controlled by Armenia – despite earlier promising to allow a free flow of goods. Azerbaijan also condemned Tehran for holding military drills near the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.The Islamic Republic has insisted that the military exercise was planned in advance and posed no threat to Baku and its territory. At the same time, Tehran claimed to have detected an increased presence of Israelis on Azerbaijan's territory near the border, and warned Baku that it wouldn't tolerate it.Iran has repeatedly urged local powers to resolve mutual disagreements without involvement of external forces, arguing that their presence is destabilising the region instead of bringing it peace. Tehran routinely brings up the actions of the US in the Middle East as a vivid example of such disturbances.Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani tweeted on 2 October echoing Khamenei's statements and calling on Iran's neighbours to "be vigilant" and "stay away from foreign influence". Shamkhani further assured the peaceful nature of Iran's regional policies and expressed confidence that local powers are able to resolve any issues via cooperation.
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/irgc-issues-veiled-warning-to-azerbaijan-says-tehran-wont-tolerate-israeli-presence-near-borders-1089549744.html
Turkey has moved military forces into Azerbaijani military bases. Iran must know there is a chance of a conflict with Turkey and make preparations. Iran can ship weapons to proxies in Syria but the US and Israel will try to airstrike it. Iran can activate support in Iraq. Turkey will most likely want to occupy the Azari populated parts of Iran. Turkey the greedy opportunist will use any Iranian conflict to make Azerbaijan heavily depended of Turkey and a part of Turkey. Turkey wants to have Azerbaijan's oil and gas.
1
1
israel
iran
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/18/1083227477_113:0:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_d32e48631171855e391c59c620a72613.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, iran, azerbaijan

Iran Insists on Resolving Arguments Without 'Foreign Influence' Amid Row With Baku Over War Games

16:17 GMT 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITEIran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech in Tehran, Iran June 4, 2021.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech in Tehran, Iran June 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Tehran has repeatedly rejected the notion that mediation or involvement of foreign countries in the region's affairs can be positive or constructive. Iran insists that local powers should resolve issues themselves in order for the region to stay peaceful.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called for resolving growing tensions between Tehran and Azerbaijan without drawing in foreign powers.

"The recent situation in the north-west of the country must be resolved without the intervention and military presence of foreign forces in the region […] The armies of the region can govern [their countries] themselves, and we will not allow other forces to intervene".

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 5, 2020. - Sputnik International
Ali Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader
His statement comes as Iran and Azerbaijan exchanged criticism recently over several issues. Baku expressed its discontent with increased truck traffic going from Iran to Karabakh – a disputed region partially controlled by Armenia – despite earlier promising to allow a free flow of goods. Azerbaijan also condemned Tehran for holding military drills near the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.
The Islamic Republic has insisted that the military exercise was planned in advance and posed no threat to Baku and its territory. At the same time, Tehran claimed to have detected an increased presence of Israelis on Azerbaijan's territory near the border, and warned Baku that it wouldn't tolerate it.
Members of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard march during an annual military parade marking the 34th anniversary of outset of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini just outside Tehran, Iran, Monday, Sept. 22, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
IRGC Issues Veiled Warning to Azerbaijan, Says Tehran Won’t Tolerate Israeli Presence Near Borders
30 September, 13:14 GMT
Iran has repeatedly urged local powers to resolve mutual disagreements without involvement of external forces, arguing that their presence is destabilising the region instead of bringing it peace. Tehran routinely brings up the actions of the US in the Middle East as a vivid example of such disturbances.
Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani tweeted on 2 October echoing Khamenei's statements and calling on Iran's neighbours to "be vigilant" and "stay away from foreign influence". Shamkhani further assured the peaceful nature of Iran's regional policies and expressed confidence that local powers are able to resolve any issues via cooperation.
400000
Discuss
Popular comments
Turkey has moved military forces into Azerbaijani military bases. Iran must know there is a chance of a conflict with Turkey and make preparations. Iran can ship weapons to proxies in Syria but the US and Israel will try to airstrike it. Iran can activate support in Iraq. Turkey will most likely want to occupy the Azari populated parts of Iran. Turkey the greedy opportunist will use any Iranian conflict to make Azerbaijan heavily depended of Turkey and a part of Turkey. Turkey wants to have Azerbaijan's oil and gas.
FeEisi
3 October, 19:34 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:38 GMT'Man Who Inspired Generations': French Business Magnate Bernard Tapie Dies Aged 78
16:35 GMT'Pandora Papers' Exposing 'Secrets' of World Leaders Released
16:19 GMTSpain to Allocate Over $230Mln for La Palma Island Hit by Volcanic Eruption, PM Sanchez Says
16:17 GMTIran Insists on Resolving Arguments Without 'Foreign Influence' Amid Row With Baku Over War Games
15:54 GMTEight People Die in Plane Crash in Northern Italy - Videos
15:50 GMT‘New Domain in Battle’: UK Touts New Cyber Warfare Centre to Stage ‘Offensive Attacks’
15:34 GMTBiden Reportedly Supported Progressives in Reconciliation Talks, Raising Eyebrows Among Moderates
15:18 GMTTories Talk Turkey at Conference, Promising No Christmas Poultry Shortage
15:07 GMTThousands Gather in Amsterdam to Protest COVID-19 Restrictions - Videos
15:00 GMTIllegal Drugs & Arrest of Bollywood Superstar's Son: What is Known About Raid on Mumbai Cruise Rave?
14:38 GMTNew Zealand to Require Full Vaccination for Foreign Visitors Starting November
14:29 GMTUS Accuses China of 'Provocative' Military Activity Near Taiwan
14:23 GMTArchaeologists Claim Mount Sinai, Where Moses Spoke to God, is in Saudi Arabia
14:14 GMT'At Gunpoint for 31 Hours': Details of Ashraf Ghani's Escape Revealed
14:13 GMTIraqi Security Services Say Foiled Terrorist Attack in Western Province of Anbar
14:12 GMTEx-Tory Leader Iain Duncan Smith Says Met Commissioner Dick Must Make Way for a ‘New Broom’
13:53 GMTAlgeria Closes Airspace to French Military Jets
13:38 GMT'People's Assembly' Activists Hold Rally Against Tory Party in Manchester
13:25 GMTSpooky Scary Democrats: Pelosi Sets Halloween as New Deadline for House Vote on Biden Spending Bills
12:51 GMTProtests Hit Israeli Streets as Tel Aviv Tightens COVID Pass Requirements