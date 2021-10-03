Illegal Drugs & Arrest of Bollywood Superstar's Son: What is Known About Raid on Mumbai Cruise Rave?
© AFP 2021 / -Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is being escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship, in Mumbai on October 3, 2021.
Last month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988 kg of heroin at Mundra Port in Gujarat state, which is said to be one of the biggest hauls in the country to date.
On Saturday night, India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship off the coast of Mumbai and recovered banned drugs.
According to the bureau, it had been tipped off about a rave party that was going to be held on the cruise ship and attended by people associated with the movie industry. The NCB also received information that drugs would be used at the party.
The case gained much media attention when it was revealed that the son of a Bollywood superstar was arrested during the raid.
Here's everything you need to know about the case:
The raid started late on Saturday and concluded on Sunday, with the NCB arresting three people, including the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and detaining several others in connection with the matter for questioning.
Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested under section 27 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. He was reportedly taken to hospital for a medical check-up, and is said to have denied buying drugs.
Two others, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, were arrested along with Aryan Khan.
The narcotics bureau emphasised that it was doing its job, and "it is not the job of NCB to find out... who is the son of an industrialist, who is the son of a film star, this is not our work".
"Our job is to take action on an equal scale and we are taking action on the same scale and this action will continue in the future also. Whoever is found involved in this network, irrespective of the industry they belong to, we will take action", NCB chief S.N. Pradhan told ANI.
October 3, 2021
During the investigation, NCB officials recovered drugs such as cocaine, charas, mephedrone, and ecstasy from the cruise party.
Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau boarded the ship dressed as passengers on Saturday after being informed that a rave party was being held there, The Indian Express reported.