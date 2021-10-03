https://sputniknews.com/20211003/illegal-drugs--arrest-of-bollywood-superstars-son-what-is-known-about-raid-on-mumbai-cruise-rave-1089624661.html

Illegal Drugs & Arrest of Bollywood Superstar's Son: What is Known About Raid on Mumbai Cruise Rave?

Last month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988 kg of heroin at Mundra Port in Gujarat state, which is said to be one of the biggest...

On Saturday night, India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship off the coast of Mumbai and recovered banned drugs. According to the bureau, it had been tipped off about a rave party that was going to be held on the cruise ship and attended by people associated with the movie industry. The NCB also received information that drugs would be used at the party.The case gained much media attention when it was revealed that the son of a Bollywood superstar was arrested during the raid.Here's everything you need to know about the case:

