Former Dutch National Team Footballer Sentenced for Threatening Prime Minister, Reports Suggest

The court ruled that if Roy commits a crime in the next two years, he will have to serve a four-week sentence in prison.In April, Roy tweeted, in response to someone's post urging Rutte to step down, that the prime minister would "soon be shot in the head". Roy was arrested shortly after posting the tweet.The 51-year-old Dutch footballer played for Ajax, Nottingham Forest, and Hertha BSC. He played 32 games for the national team and scored nine goals.

