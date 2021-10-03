Registration was successful!
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for Second Consecutive Week
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/cumbre-vieja-volcano-erupting-for-second-consecutive-week-1089617336.html
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for Second Consecutive Week
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for Second Consecutive Week
The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute has forecast that the eruption could last from 24 to 84 days. 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja continues erupting for a 14th consecutive day.Solidified lava from the volcanic eruption has already extended the coastal line of La Palma by over 500 yards. The eruption started on 19 September and lava flows reached the sea late on 28 September. The lava is believed to have destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, while some of them have been allowed to return home.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
news, world, spain, volcano, eruption

Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for Second Consecutive Week

10:00 GMT 03.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / Desiree MartinМестные жители покидают свои дома во время извержения вулкана на острове Ла-Пальма, в Лос-Льянос-де-Аридане, Испания
Местные жители покидают свои дома во время извержения вулкана на острове Ла-Пальма, в Лос-Льянос-де-Аридане, Испания - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / Desiree Martin
Subscribe
The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute has forecast that the eruption could last from 24 to 84 days.
Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja continues erupting for a 14th consecutive day.
Solidified lava from the volcanic eruption has already extended the coastal line of La Palma by over 500 yards. The eruption started on 19 September and lava flows reached the sea late on 28 September.
The lava is believed to have destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, while some of them have been allowed to return home.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
