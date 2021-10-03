Registration was successful!
Confinement Lifted in Some Parts of La Palma Island Amid Volcanic Eruption - Authorities
MADRID (Sputnik) - Residents of some areas on the Canary island of La Palma, where a volcano has been erupting for nearly two weeks, have been allowed to leave...
canary islands
Confinement Lifted in Some Parts of La Palma Island Amid Volcanic Eruption - Authorities

02:40 GMT 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / REUTERS TVA screengrab from a drone footage shows lava flowing following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja park, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 26, 2021. Footage obtained on September 26, 2021
A screengrab from a drone footage shows lava flowing following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja park, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 26, 2021. Footage obtained on September 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© REUTERS / REUTERS TV
Subscribe
MADRID (Sputnik) - Residents of some areas on the Canary island of La Palma, where a volcano has been erupting for nearly two weeks, have been allowed to leave their homes, the Island Council of La Palma said.
"Confinement is lifted in the neighborhoods of Tazacore, El Paso and Los Llanos," the council said on Twitter on Saturday, adding that "From now on, the population will be notified by public address when it is necessary for them to stay at home."
Solidified lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption has already extended the coastal line of La Palma island by over 500 yards.
The eruption started on September 19 and lava flows reached the sea late on Tuesday. The lava is said to have destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, but some of them have been allowed to return home.
The Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands forecasts that the eruption could last between 24 and 84 days.
