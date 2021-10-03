https://sputniknews.com/20211003/confinement-lifted-in-some-parts-of-la-palma-island-amid-volcanic-eruption---authorities-1089614494.html

Confinement Lifted in Some Parts of La Palma Island Amid Volcanic Eruption - Authorities

MADRID (Sputnik) - Residents of some areas on the Canary island of La Palma, where a volcano has been erupting for nearly two weeks, have been allowed to leave... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Confinement is lifted in the neighborhoods of Tazacore, El Paso and Los Llanos," the council said on Twitter on Saturday, adding that "From now on, the population will be notified by public address when it is necessary for them to stay at home."Solidified lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption has already extended the coastal line of La Palma island by over 500 yards. The eruption started on September 19 and lava flows reached the sea late on Tuesday. The lava is said to have destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, but some of them have been allowed to return home.The Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands forecasts that the eruption could last between 24 and 84 days.

