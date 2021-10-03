https://sputniknews.com/20211003/boris-johnson-trolls-chancellor-of-the-exchequer-rishi-sunak-by-appointing-tall-ministers-1089620167.html

Boris Johnson 'Trolls Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak by Appointing Tall Ministers'

Boris Johnson 'Trolls Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak by Appointing Tall Ministers'

Selecting people for certain posts seems quite a difficult task. A person may be qualified for the job, but is a bad team player. Yet, according to an insider... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T10:43+0000

2021-10-03T10:43+0000

2021-10-03T10:43+0000

height

uk

rishi sunak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083556963_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0a4a357b4940831a926843fde8d9951.jpg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson likes to troll Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall by appointing tall individuals for his team, the Daily Mail writes, citing an anonymous MP. According to the source, during the recent cabinet reshuffle Johnson deliberately appointed Simon Clarke, one of the tallest officials in the government, as chief secretary to the Treasury. Other appointees to the Treasury - Stephen Barclay and Jesse Norman – too boast an impressive height. The Daily Mail writes that Rishi Sunak is insecure about his height and for this reason wears shortened trouser hems to make him look taller. The official also uses photo compositions that allegedly make him look bigger, like on the photo below (pictured at the top of the staircase).Allies of Mr Sunak deny he is insecure about his height and note that the photographs are staged by his advisers.Incidentally, Rishi Sunak has long been tipped to become Boris Johnson's successor. If the trolling claims are true, one wonders what his "revenge" will be if he becomes prime minister.

Curtis James I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

height, uk, rishi sunak