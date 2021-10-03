https://sputniknews.com/20211003/biden-reportedly-supported-progressives-in-reconciliation-talks-raising-eyebrows-among-moderates-1089628898.html

Biden Reportedly Supported Progressives in Reconciliation Talks, Raising Eyebrows Among Moderates

Joe Biden, according to many observers, tends to go with a so-called "go-along-to-get-along" style and gives the impression that he is everyone's ally in his... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

The US president sided with progressive Democrats when he arrived at Capitol Hill on Friday during reconciliation package talks, the NYT reported, citing sources.Joe Biden's support of the progressive faction did not sit well with moderates, who shared their frustration with the outlet. She called Biden's siding with the left “disappointing and frustrating", given that it is his own infrastructure legislation that is at stake. The way Biden, who has generally portrayed himself as someone who can unify both the United States and his own party, has "effectively" supported the left has prompted some people to suggest that this decision may affect the Democrats in the midterms.The failure to vote on Biden's infrastructure bill caused frustration among moderate Dems. Representative Josh Gottheimer in a statement on Friday slammed the "far-left faction", accusing the progressives of attempting "to put the president’s entire agenda, including this historic bipartisan infrastructure package [...] at risk".At the same time, progressive Democrat Ilhan Omar argued that by passing the infrastructure bill alone, the party is "not even accomplishing 10 percent of his [Biden's] agenda".As Democratic lawmakers remain divided over how to push the Build Back Better agenda forward and who exactly is undermining it, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet again put off the deadline for the bill to be voted on, picking Halloween - 31 October - for the occasion.

vot tak The progressive dems are actually the moderates of the party. The so-called moderates are rightwing extremists, little different from the majority of the republican politicians. Crap zio-media article promoting right wing israeli interests. Thumbs down. 0

