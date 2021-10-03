Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Multiple Afghan Civilians Killed in Explosion Near Kabul Mosque, Taliban Says
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/australian-open-may-make-vaccination-mandatory-for-tennis-players-reports-say-1089622417.html
Australian Open May Make Vaccination Mandatory for Tennis Players, Reports Say
Australian Open May Make Vaccination Mandatory for Tennis Players, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vaccination against COVID-19 could become mandatory for tennis players to participate at the Australia Open in February, the newspaper The... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T10:47+0000
2021-10-03T11:17+0000
australian open tennis championship
asia & pacific
australia
tennis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101696/01/1016960158_0:75:3001:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_6524ff0a9621e7b4c48bbeefd5cbe00d.jpg
The head of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley, Australian Football League CEO Gillon McLachlan, Melbourne Cricket Club CEO Stuart Fox, and Secretary of the Department of Jobs Simon Phemister agreed that vaccination against COVID-19 should be mandatory for staff who work with the public and audiences, the newspaper reported. However, Tiley was initially concerned that the vaccination requirement could pose a problem for players.If the rule is introduced, a question arises as to whether star player Novak Djokovic will participate. The Serbian player has said that vaccination should not be mandatory.Earlier this week, the Australian state of Victoria issued a list of authorised workers who must get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks. The mandate included professional athletes. Even if the status of international athletes may be unclear under the new rules, a separate mandate may be issued to cover tennis players who wish to participate in the Australian Open, the newspaper reported.
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
0
1
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101696/01/1016960158_167:0:2822:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_4071ce2ede2e34ca6f1450385590d932.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australian open tennis championship, asia & pacific, australia, tennis

Australian Open May Make Vaccination Mandatory for Tennis Players, Reports Say

10:47 GMT 03.10.2021 (Updated: 11:17 GMT 03.10.2021)
© Fotobank.ru/Getty Images / Quinn RooneyThanasi Kokkinakis of Australia and Maria Sharapova of Russia pose for a photo with the ball kids of the Australian Open
Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia and Maria Sharapova of Russia pose for a photo with the ball kids of the Australian Open - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© Fotobank.ru/Getty Images / Quinn Rooney
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vaccination against COVID-19 could become mandatory for tennis players to participate at the Australia Open in February, the newspaper The Age reported.
The head of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley, Australian Football League CEO Gillon McLachlan, Melbourne Cricket Club CEO Stuart Fox, and Secretary of the Department of Jobs Simon Phemister agreed that vaccination against COVID-19 should be mandatory for staff who work with the public and audiences, the newspaper reported. However, Tiley was initially concerned that the vaccination requirement could pose a problem for players.
If the rule is introduced, a question arises as to whether star player Novak Djokovic will participate. The Serbian player has said that vaccination should not be mandatory.
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTTA man walks under a public health message about social distancing displayed at a shopping plaza in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia
A man walks under a public health message about social distancing displayed at a shopping plaza in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
A man walks under a public health message about social distancing displayed at a shopping plaza in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT
Earlier this week, the Australian state of Victoria issued a list of authorised workers who must get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks. The mandate included professional athletes. Even if the status of international athletes may be unclear under the new rules, a separate mandate may be issued to cover tennis players who wish to participate in the Australian Open, the newspaper reported.
100001
Discuss
Popular comments
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com
Curtis James
3 October, 14:32 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:02 GMT$2 Mln Raised for US Marine Officer Put in Brig for Blasting Bungled Afghan Pullout
11:52 GMT'Rapunzel', Press, and 'The Jacket': Melania Trump Through the Eyes of Her Ex-Chief of Staff Grisham
11:43 GMTMultiple Afghan Civilians Killed in Explosion Near Kabul Mosque, Taliban Says
11:32 GMTFive Police Officers Injured at Anniversary March in Mexico City, Justice Ministry Says
11:30 GMTAround 3,000 Paedophiles Have Been Present in French Catholic Church Since 1950, Report Suggests
11:19 GMTWest Bengal By-Election: Mamata Banerjee Secures Easy Victory Against BJP Candidate
11:11 GMTArsenal's Magalhaes Caught on Camera 'Searching for His Tooth' Knocked Out in Game Against Brighton
10:54 GMTIndia Ready to 'Meet Any Eventuality' as China Boosts Troops Along Disputed Border, Army Chief Says
10:50 GMTUkraine's Zelensky Undecided About Running for Second Term
10:47 GMTAustralian Open May Make Vaccination Mandatory for Tennis Players, Reports Say
10:47 GMTFormer Dutch National Team Footballer Sentenced for Threatening Prime Minister, Reports Suggest
10:43 GMTBoris Johnson 'Trolls Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak by Appointing Tall Ministers'
10:37 GMTChina Sends Nearly 40 Jets to Fly Near Taiwan's Airspace for Second Day in Row
10:27 GMTNever Surrender: BoJo Pledges to Not Bring Back 'Low-Wage Immigration' Amid Lorry Drivers Shortage
10:00 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for Second Consecutive Week
09:39 GMTSarah Everard's Killer Cop 'Showed Up' With Prostitute at Met Colleagues' Party
09:36 GMTUK PM Johnson Pledges to 'Get More Rapists Behind Bars' After Sarah Everard's Killer Sentenced
09:35 GMTUkraine's Zelensky 'Ready' to Meet Putin Face-to-Face
09:32 GMTPM of Central African Republic Denies Rumours About Hiring Russian Private Security Firms
08:49 GMTFuming GOAT: Ronaldo Storms Down Tunnel Following United's Draw With Everton - Video