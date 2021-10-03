Registration was successful!
Multiple Afghan Civilians Killed in Explosion Near Kabul Mosque, Taliban Says
Arsenal's Magalhaes Caught on Camera 'Searching for His Tooth' Knocked Out in Game Against Brighton
Arsenal's Magalhaes Caught on Camera 'Searching for His Tooth' Knocked Out in Game Against Brighton
Following Arsenal's goalless draw with Brighton, which was marked by the news that one of the Gunners lost his tooth during the game, some fans were quick to... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes lost a tooth after a collision with Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during their 0-0 draw at AMEX Stadium. After the game, Magalhaes returned to the pitch to search for the remnant of the tooth. The moment in question was captured on video. Incidentally, this is the second time the Brazilian footballer has lost a tooth in a game against the Seagulls. Earlier in May, he had one knocked out in a 2-0 home game, with his teammates helping him to find it. For some fans, the story was just another reason to mock Manchester United, as some netizens suggested that Magalhaes had lost more teeth than Jadon Sancho had been involved in goal attacks for the Red Devils.
11:11 GMT 03.10.2021
Following Arsenal's goalless draw with Brighton, which was marked by the news that one of the Gunners lost his tooth during the game, some fans were quick to dub the club's performance "toothless".
Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes lost a tooth after a collision with Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during their 0-0 draw at AMEX Stadium. After the game, Magalhaes returned to the pitch to search for the remnant of the tooth. The moment in question was captured on video.
Incidentally, this is the second time the Brazilian footballer has lost a tooth in a game against the Seagulls. Earlier in May, he had one knocked out in a 2-0 home game, with his teammates helping him to find it.
For some fans, the story was just another reason to mock Manchester United, as some netizens suggested that Magalhaes had lost more teeth than Jadon Sancho had been involved in goal attacks for the Red Devils.
