https://sputniknews.com/20211003/arsenals-magalhaes-caught-on-camera-searching-for-his-tooth-knocked-out-in-game-against-brighton-1089622075.html

Arsenal's Magalhaes Caught on Camera 'Searching for His Tooth' Knocked Out in Game Against Brighton

Arsenal's Magalhaes Caught on Camera 'Searching for His Tooth' Knocked Out in Game Against Brighton

Following Arsenal's goalless draw with Brighton, which was marked by the news that one of the Gunners lost his tooth during the game, some fans were quick to... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T11:11+0000

2021-10-03T11:11+0000

2021-10-03T11:11+0000

arsenal

english premier league

news

world

sports

brighton

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082532873_0:190:2967:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_77cd055bc0fd3ca59b5c5eb1577e3886.jpg

Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes lost a tooth after a collision with Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during their 0-0 draw at AMEX Stadium. After the game, Magalhaes returned to the pitch to search for the remnant of the tooth. The moment in question was captured on video. Incidentally, this is the second time the Brazilian footballer has lost a tooth in a game against the Seagulls. Earlier in May, he had one knocked out in a 2-0 home game, with his teammates helping him to find it. For some fans, the story was just another reason to mock Manchester United, as some netizens suggested that Magalhaes had lost more teeth than Jadon Sancho had been involved in goal attacks for the Red Devils.

Curtis James I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com 0

1

brighton

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

arsenal, english premier league, news, world, sports, brighton