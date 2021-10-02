https://sputniknews.com/20211002/womens-march-holds-rally-against-abortion-ban-in-washington-dc-1089605980.html

Women's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC

Women's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC

In total, over 600 similar "Rally for Abortion Justice" events are taking place across the country. 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-02T16:07+0000

2021-10-02T16:07+0000

2021-10-02T16:08+0000

us

women

washington dc

abortion

reproductive rights

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089609480_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_e05f26c20bcf954f2c4ed6f9f186bd94.jpg

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where the fifth annual Women's March is being held.The protesters, who back abortion access, are gathering for the event just a month after Texas implemented legislation banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The law, which came into effect on 1 September, prohibits abortion after cardiac activity is detected.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Women's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC Women's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC 2021-10-02T16:07+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, women, washington dc, abortion, reproductive rights, видео