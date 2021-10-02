Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where the fifth annual Women's March is being held.The protesters, who back abortion access, are gathering for the event just a month after Texas implemented legislation banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The law, which came into effect on 1 September, prohibits abortion after cardiac activity is detected.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Women's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC
In total, over 600 similar "Rally for Abortion Justice" events are taking place across the country.
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where the fifth annual Women's March is being held.
The protesters, who back abortion access, are gathering for the event just a month after Texas implemented legislation banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The law, which came into effect on 1 September, prohibits abortion after cardiac activity is detected.