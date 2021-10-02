https://sputniknews.com/20211002/weekly-news-roundup-youtube-censorship-north-korea-tests-missiles-1089596029.html

Weekly News Roundup; YouTube Censorship; North Korea Tests Missiles

Weekly News Roundup; YouTube Censorship; North Korea Tests Missiles

In an act of overt censorship, YouTube has removed RT's German-speaking channel as part of their worldwide anti-free speech actions. 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-02T12:05+0000

2021-10-02T12:05+0000

2021-10-02T12:05+0000

russia today

youtube

shutdown

robert kagan

censorship

north korea

the critical hour

rt

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089596004_17:0:629:344_1920x0_80_0_0_0a1856aec08a5da02c66128a2ad62d82.png

Weekly News Roundup; YouTube Censorship; North Korea Tests Missiles In an act of overt censorship, YouTube has removed Russia Today's German speaking channel as part of their worldwide anti-free speech actions.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. North Korea is working on strengthening its missile program in light of US aggression and threats. Also, the US is arguing that they need to work with the Europeans to retard China's innovative advancement in technology.Dr. Anthony Monteiro joins us to talk about the US empire and a potential 2024 presidential run by Donald Trump. Robert Kagan has penned an article in the Washington Post wherein he discusses whether the government can or should do anything to prevent a second Trump presidency. Also, we discuss whether the US empire is losing its power as the world's hegemonic force.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. President Biden has signed the bipartisan bill which has temporarily halted a government shutdown. Also, we discuss the weekly jobless rates and the battle between the left flank of the Democratic party and the corporate leaders of the organization.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net & CounterPunch and the author of "Danger to Society: Against Vaccine Passports," come together to talk politics. Mike Pompeo has tacitly admitted to the claims that he threatened the life of Julian Assange by arguing that those who leaked this claim should be prosecuted for revealing state secrets. Also, we discuss YouTube's blocking of Russia Today Germany, Israel's influence in US politics, and the arms industry's economic stranglehold on Congress.Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden recently rejected a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the UN in New York. Also, President Biden's approval rating is dropping among key voters, the battle is heating up between corporate Democrats and their left flank, and the US envoy to Haiti has resigned in protest.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

russia today, youtube, shutdown, robert kagan, censorship, north korea, the critical hour, аудио, rt, radio