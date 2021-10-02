https://sputniknews.com/20211002/video-bizarre-aircraft-spotted-near-secretive-lockheed-martin-facility-sparks-ufo-frenzy-online-1089607415.html

VIDEO: Bizarre Aircraft Spotted Near Secretive Lockheed Martin Facility Sparks UFO Frenzy Online

VIDEO: Bizarre Aircraft Spotted Near Secretive Lockheed Martin Facility Sparks UFO Frenzy Online

A video of the bizarre aircraft was posted online last week, but went viral recently. The footage was reportedly recorded at Lockheed Martin’s secretive... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-02T14:50+0000

2021-10-02T14:50+0000

2021-10-02T14:50+0000

united states

ufo

lockheed martin

skunkworks

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926631_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_4234e0506398443629c5b607246c78c6.jpg

Social media users went into a frenzy after a video showing a weirdly-shaped object resembling a flying saucer went viral. The footage was posted by a netizen called Ruben Hofs, who claims that he took it from TikTok. The video shows a black object being transported on the back of a flatbed trailer.Warning! The following video contains strong language.Hofs also posted a picture showing the area where the enigmatic object was transported from.His posts triggered a torrent of comments, with users divided on what is depicted in the video. Many netizens deemed that the object is the latest prototype of a stealth fighter.Others considered it a UFO.Many users were concerned that individuals can easily record videos at Lockheed Martin’s secretive facility.Others claimed that the object wasn’t intended to fly, or that it was a fake one.Still others contended that the object was of little importance if it was being transported in broad daylight.As mentioned earlier, the footage was reportedly recorded at the Helendale radar-cross section facility, which is run by Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Programs, commonly known as Skunk Works. Introduced during the Second World War, the programme has been responsible for the creation of several top US military and spy and fighter aircraft, including U-2, F-22, and F-35.Head of Skunk Works Jeff Babione has been grilled on the issue by journalists, but he declined to comment.

Lawrence Alexander I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

united states, ufo, lockheed martin, skunkworks, viral