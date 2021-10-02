VIDEO: Bizarre Aircraft Spotted Near Secretive Lockheed Martin Facility Sparks UFO Frenzy Online
The video: pic.twitter.com/Unhq9lsHwE— Ruben Hofs (@rubenhofs) September 22, 2021
Coincidentally, this morning I stumbled upon a very interesting tiktok video of an unknown shape on a flatbed trailer. The scaffolding in the background got my interest and this appears to be the Helendale Radar Cross Section Facility. Also, this does not seem to resemble the pic.twitter.com/Yo9WcKrDkQ— Ruben Hofs (@rubenhofs) September 22, 2021
September 23, 2021
That’s definitely not something everyday citizens are supposed to see. Holy hell.— Tyranny Objector (@TimWhatshisface) September 29, 2021
A slimmer and sleak version of Flight of the Navigator comes to mind. Whoever leaked this? Is gonna have a visit by the NSA.— 🇻🇨Mr Lawrence🇬🇧🇬🇩🌸 (@Mr_Lawrence4) September 23, 2021
Looks like a loyal wingmam with a hull form evolved from the x-47B. Seems too thin to carry kinetic weapons so possibly a sensor/electronic warfare platform?— Blue Proton (@blue_proton) September 23, 2021
Others considered it a UFO.
It's look like saucer spacecraft with warp drive pic.twitter.com/4cgkLOi5m9— StarDrive Engineering Company (@swage99) September 23, 2021
A ufo!— daCADman (@daCADman) September 23, 2021
Many users were concerned that individuals can easily record videos at Lockheed Martin’s secretive facility.
If this IS a top secret project, why and how is the government allowing folks running around with cellphones to take photos of it and post them in the clear? I am as fascinated to see this as the next person, but neither I nor anyone should see it so freely.— Ben Sharp (@TrekOn777) September 23, 2021
Working at a classified US testing site. Sees unknown military equipment so thinks 'quick, better upload this to a Chinese state controlled video app and circulate to the world'. That used to be called treachery....— Midnight Savant (@midnight_savant) September 22, 2021
Others claimed that the object wasn’t intended to fly, or that it was a fake one.
the yellow support beams on the truck seem to terminate in hardware on the top of whatever it is the trucks carrying.— Michael West (@_my_pov) October 1, 2021
I doubt its a flying anything
v pic.twitter.com/umYbySJHEF
Shadows seem wrong on the rear of the trailer and lighting on top of the craft is also off.— Josh Tisdale (@joshtisdale) September 24, 2021
I am going with a moderately “ok” fake.
May be a very practical example of why most conspiracy theories are bogus. When it comes to secrets, humans are inherently leaky. Any conspiracy theory that relies on a large group of people keeping a big juicy secret is suspect.— DreamingBits (@dreamingbits) September 29, 2021
Let’s just say that if they are rolling that thing out in the open, they do not care about that plane as much as you think. The government has underground facilities to keep people from seeing more important things. Such as the next fighter jet and space weaponry.— VortexNebula (@VortexNebula1) October 1, 2021
Head of Skunk Works Jeff Babione has been grilled on the issue by journalists, but he declined to comment.
"Can you tell us anything about [the object]?", said reporter Marcus Weisgerber while addressing Babione during a military event hosted by Defence One news outlet.
"I can't", Babione replied. Weisgerber then asked whether the video compromised security at the facility. "We’re good”, Babione replied.