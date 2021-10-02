Registration was successful!
UN Peacekeeper Dead, 4 Others Injured in Blast in Northern Mali - MINUSMA
UN Peacekeeper Dead, 4 Others Injured in Blast in Northern Mali - MINUSMA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A United Nations peacekeeper was killed and four others sustained injuries in a blast in Mali's northern region of Kidal, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said.
"A MINUSMA peacekeeper died today after his convoy hit an improvised explosive device in Tessalit, Kidal region, early this afternoon, with four others seriously injured," the mission said in a statement, strongly condemning the attack.Mali has been gripped by instability since 2012, when Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the north. The country has also been roiled by Islamist insurgency linked to the al-Qaeda* terrorist group.As Mali remains a hotspot for terrorist activities, including regular attacks, abductions, and killings of military personnel, as well as civilians and peacekeepers, the international community has undertaken several initiatives to help the country curb existing threats, including MINUSMA and the EU Training Mission Mali among others.*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
UN Peacekeeper Dead, 4 Others Injured in Blast in Northern Mali - MINUSMA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A United Nations peacekeeper was killed and four others sustained injuries in a blast in Mali's northern region of Kidal, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said.
"A MINUSMA peacekeeper died today after his convoy hit an improvised explosive device in Tessalit, Kidal region, early this afternoon, with four others seriously injured," the mission said in a statement, strongly condemning the attack.
Mali has been gripped by instability since 2012, when Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the north. The country has also been roiled by Islamist insurgency linked to the al-Qaeda* terrorist group.
As Mali remains a hotspot for terrorist activities, including regular attacks, abductions, and killings of military personnel, as well as civilians and peacekeepers, the international community has undertaken several initiatives to help the country curb existing threats, including MINUSMA and the EU Training Mission Mali among others.
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
