LIVE: UK Protesters Hold 'Rejoin the EU' Rally in Manchester Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
UK Protesters Hold 'Rejoin the EU' Rally in Manchester Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
UK Protesters Hold 'Rejoin the EU' Rally in Manchester Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
The UK is facing a severe fuel crisis due to a lack of lorry drivers, as well as possible shortages of various goods ahead of Christmas. At the same time... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Manchester, where protesters are holding a "Rejoin the EU" rally against the Conservative Party, which is preparing to hold its annual conference in the city, scheduled for 3-6 October.Follow Sputnik Live Feed to Find Out More!
protest, brexit, uk conservative party, uk

UK Protesters Hold 'Rejoin the EU' Rally in Manchester Ahead of Conservative Party Conference

13:49 GMT 02.10.2021
The UK is facing a severe fuel crisis due to a lack of lorry drivers, as well as possible shortages of various goods ahead of Christmas. At the same time, negotiations between London and Brussels are deadlocked over the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Sputnik is live from Manchester, where protesters are holding a "Rejoin the EU" rally against the Conservative Party, which is preparing to hold its annual conference in the city, scheduled for 3-6 October.
Follow Sputnik Live Feed to Find Out More!
