UK Protesters Hold 'Rejoin the EU' Rally in Manchester Ahead of Conservative Party Conference

The UK is facing a severe fuel crisis due to a lack of lorry drivers, as well as possible shortages of various goods ahead of Christmas. At the same time... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

protest

brexit

uk conservative party

uk

Sputnik is live from Manchester, where protesters are holding a "Rejoin the EU" rally against the Conservative Party, which is preparing to hold its annual conference in the city, scheduled for 3-6 October.Follow Sputnik Live Feed to Find Out More!

2021

