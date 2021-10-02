Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewing Lava for Almost Second Consecutive Week
- Sputnik International, 1920
UK Fuel Crisis
Fuel prices in the UK rose sharply in the end of the summer, creating a risk supply chain disruptions. The situation was aggravated by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, due to which the number of truck drivers, including fuel tankers, has decreased.
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/uk-petrol-crisis-sends-salaries-of-lorry-drivers-through-the-roof-media-says-1089599754.html
UK Petrol Crisis Sends Salaries of Lorry Drivers Through the Roof, Media Says
UK Petrol Crisis Sends Salaries of Lorry Drivers Through the Roof, Media Says
The ongoing predicament was caused by a combination of factors – a decrease in the number of foreign workers following Brexit, delayed training and testing... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T08:56+0000
2021-10-02T08:56+0000
fuel shortage
uk
uk
uk fuel crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089391860_0:118:3218:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_9bd5c0a593c2e41e96d5952b9e539a46.jpg
The UK petrol crisis has sent the salaries of drivers of heavy goods vehicles (HGV) through the roof as demand continues to soar, local media has reported. According to the employment website Indeed, even a trainee driver with no experience can earn 24,000 pounds a year, with the figure rising to more than 30,000 pounds once they qualify.Drivers with experience can expect salaries of 50,000 and 55,000 pounds a year plus a bonus scheme. According to The Times, the current shortage of HGV drivers has seen people from all walks of life – bankers, chefs, and shop workers – seek work in the industry. An increasing number of women have also recently chosen to become drivers, the outlet notes.The development comes as the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said that there has been no improvement in petrol supplies, with some 26 percent of filling stations across the United Kingdom being dry. Just 47 percent of stations have both petrol and diesel, said Gordon Balmer, PRA's executive director.Christmas in Jeopardy?In a bid to deal with the crisis, the government of Boris Johnson has made an about-face on its migration policy and introduced temporary visas for foreign workers, with reports saying that up to 10,000 drivers will soon begin working in the United Kingdom. However, industry players described the measure as "throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire" given the number of drivers the country is lacking.The petrol crisis has already affected other industries, causing the disruption of food supplies to supermarkets and fast food restaurants. Retailers warned that the authorities have less than two weeks to show progress on attempts to deal with the shortage of drivers otherwise there will be "significant disruption" during Christmas.Minister of State for Crime and Policing Kit Malthouse has suggested that the ongoing predicament could drag on for "a week or so". Yet, a government source told The Times that the crisis will last for "at least another month".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089391860_245:0:2974:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_08366a3c623040e04b59c081059b3cad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fuel shortage, uk, uk

UK Petrol Crisis Sends Salaries of Lorry Drivers Through the Roof, Media Says

08:56 GMT 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / PETER CZIBORRALorries are seen at an HGV parking, at Cobham services on the M25 motorway, Cobham, Britain, August 31, 2021
Lorries are seen at an HGV parking, at Cobham services on the M25 motorway, Cobham, Britain, August 31, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / PETER CZIBORRA
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The ongoing predicament was caused by a combination of factors – a decrease in the number of foreign workers following Brexit, delayed training and testing caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and systematic problems in the industry such as poor working conditions. The shortage of drivers then led to problems with fuel supply.
The UK petrol crisis has sent the salaries of drivers of heavy goods vehicles (HGV) through the roof as demand continues to soar, local media has reported. According to the employment website Indeed, even a trainee driver with no experience can earn 24,000 pounds a year, with the figure rising to more than 30,000 pounds once they qualify.

Drivers with experience can expect salaries of 50,000 and 55,000 pounds a year plus a bonus scheme. According to The Times, the current shortage of HGV drivers has seen people from all walks of life – bankers, chefs, and shop workers – seek work in the industry. An increasing number of women have also recently chosen to become drivers, the outlet notes.

The development comes as the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said that there has been no improvement in petrol supplies, with some 26 percent of filling stations across the United Kingdom being dry. Just 47 percent of stations have both petrol and diesel, said Gordon Balmer, PRA's executive director.

Christmas in Jeopardy?

In a bid to deal with the crisis, the government of Boris Johnson has made an about-face on its migration policy and introduced temporary visas for foreign workers, with reports saying that up to 10,000 drivers will soon begin working in the United Kingdom. However, industry players described the measure as "throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire" given the number of drivers the country is lacking.

"We have got a shortage of 100,000 drivers. When you think that everything we get in Britain comes on the back of a lorry, whether it's fuel or food or clothes or whatever it is, at some point, if there are no drivers to drive those trucks, the trucks aren't moving and we're not getting our stuff", said Ron McKenzie, managing director of policy and public affairs at the Road Haulage Association.

The petrol crisis has already affected other industries, causing the disruption of food supplies to supermarkets and fast food restaurants. Retailers warned that the authorities have less than two weeks to show progress on attempts to deal with the shortage of drivers otherwise there will be "significant disruption" during Christmas.

Minister of State for Crime and Policing Kit Malthouse has suggested that the ongoing predicament could drag on for "a week or so". Yet, a government source told The Times that the crisis will last for "at least another month".
001001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:07 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Spewing Lava for Almost Second Consecutive Week
09:48 GMT‘I Dream to Clinch Gold at World Championships’: Tokyo Olympic Silver Medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya
09:46 GMT0 Dollars, They Say? Top GOP Senators Urge CBO to Reveal 'Real Cost' of Biden's Spending Package
09:40 GMTEx-Georgian President Saakashvili’s Lawyer Rules Out Extradition to Ukraine
08:56 GMTUK Petrol Crisis Sends Salaries of Lorry Drivers Through the Roof, Media Says
08:20 GMTPremier League: 5 Biggest Games of Matchweek 7
08:09 GMTBorder Residents in India's Ladakh Demand Safe Shelter as Faceoffs With China Worsen
07:51 GMTPhilippines' President Duterte Says He's Retiring From Politics
07:33 GMTWomen Have to Slog Quite Hard to Prove Themselves: Indian Advocate Ishanee Sharma
07:17 GMTEmbattled Belarusian President Swears to Stand Down 'Sooner Than You Think'
07:17 GMTUK Army General Who Served in Iraq and Afghanistan is Appointed to Lead Biggest Overhaul of NHS
07:10 GMTJHU Says 700,000 Americans Have Died of COVID, Thousands More Expected to Die in Winter
06:43 GMTStrong 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Islands Region
06:29 GMT'Mahatma Gandhi's Teachings Are Being Forgotten', Says Indian Scholar
06:08 GMTTrump Wants Temporary Reinstatement of His Twitter Account
05:48 GMTNew Zealand Opposition Leader Blames UK, US for Increasing Role of China in Indo-Pacific
04:30 GMTLet's Stay Fit! Cute Prairie Dog is Ready to Teach Yoga Class
04:00 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Hunger to Win Fascinates Even Indian Star Footballer Manvir Singh
03:51 GMTNew Poll: US Is More Divided Than Before, as Almost Half of Americans Think 'It's Time to Split'
03:43 GMTGreta Thunberg Spotted Spooning Mysterious Man During Eco-Event in Italy