Trump Presses Texas House, Governor to Push Election Audit Bill, Praises Positive Impact on Midterms
Trump Presses Texas House, Governor to Push Election Audit Bill, Praises Positive Impact on Midterms
Former US President Donald Trump has praised Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt for introducing a Senate Bill 47, which would enable the launch of an election forensic audit in Texas, and urged Governor Greg Abbott to "follow suit". Trump also called on the Texas State House to move forward with Bill 16, which was introduced with the same goal back in August but still hasn't passed.The ex-POTUS argued that a forensic audit, which entails the manual recounting of ballots, security assessment of election systems, and an examination of election records from several of Texas' biggest counties, would benefit the 2022 midterms and 2024 election.Trump noted that even though he won Texas in 2020, "cheating" must be stopped in the state's counties and the voters must be ensured that they can trust their elections.The former president continues to claim that massive voter fraud took place during the 2020 election and that victory in the election "stolen" from him. However, Trump and his legal team have failed to defend these claims in several US courts, with the ex-POTUS conceding to Joe Biden in January 2021. He is now campaigning across the US to back the Republican Party's bid to win a majority in both chambers of Congress in the 2022 midterms. He is also promoting several initiatives for ballot recounts and a forensic audit of the 2020 election in several states, namely in Arizona.
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
15:55 GMT 02.10.2021
Former President Donald Trump gestures while speaking to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasoga Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021.
© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
The former president is promoting several initiatives in a number of states aimed at recounting and double-checking the ballots and documentation of the 2020 election, insisting that they contain evidence of widespread voter fraud. Previously, these allegations have failed to stand up in several American courts.
