International
Terrorists Deliver Rockets With Toxic Agents to Syria's Idlib, Hama - Reports
Terrorists Deliver Rockets With Toxic Agents to Syria's Idlib, Hama - Reports
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group together with foreign experts, has delivered rockets with a payload of gas to the frontline in Syria's...
According to the sources, the terrorist group loaded warheads with chlorine and sarin gases with the help of French and Belgian citizens and a Moroccan national.Eight rockets are said to have been delivered in two ambulances to Al-Ghab Plain in Hama and Idlib's southern countryside.The terrorists are likely to be plotting chemical attacks to blame them on the Syrian military.The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces fighting various insurgent groups.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states.
Terrorists Deliver Rockets With Toxic Agents to Syria's Idlib, Hama - Reports

20:19 GMT 02.10.2021
© AP Photo / Edlib News Network ENNRebels from al-Qaida-affiliated Jabhat al-Nusra, also known as the Nusra Front, wave their brigade flag, as they step on the top of a Syrian air force helicopter.
Rebels from al-Qaida-affiliated Jabhat al-Nusra, also known as the Nusra Front, wave their brigade flag, as they step on the top of a Syrian air force helicopter. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© AP Photo / Edlib News Network ENN
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group together with foreign experts, has delivered rockets with a payload of gas to the frontline in Syria's provinces of Idlib and Hama, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Saturday, citing sources in Idlib.
According to the sources, the terrorist group loaded warheads with chlorine and sarin gases with the help of French and Belgian citizens and a Moroccan national.
Eight rockets are said to have been delivered in two ambulances to Al-Ghab Plain in Hama and Idlib's southern countryside.
The terrorists are likely to be plotting chemical attacks to blame them on the Syrian military.
The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces fighting various insurgent groups.
*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states.
050000
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com

Louis Andrea
2 October, 23:39 GMT
