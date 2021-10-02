https://sputniknews.com/20211002/terrorists-deliver-rockets-with-toxic-agents-to-syrias-idlib-hama---reports-1089612043.html

Terrorists Deliver Rockets With Toxic Agents to Syria's Idlib, Hama - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group together with foreign experts, has delivered rockets with a payload of gas to the frontline in Syria's...

According to the sources, the terrorist group loaded warheads with chlorine and sarin gases with the help of French and Belgian citizens and a Moroccan national.Eight rockets are said to have been delivered in two ambulances to Al-Ghab Plain in Hama and Idlib's southern countryside.The terrorists are likely to be plotting chemical attacks to blame them on the Syrian military.The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces fighting various insurgent groups.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states.

