Syrian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Features Tablet in Language Predating Hebrew – Video

The Syrian delegation at this year's Dubai Expo 2020, a massive international exposition of almost 200 countries' latest advancements in technology and culture, has brought a replica of a rare relic from the Latakia region – an ancient tablet written in the long extinct Ugaritic language. The tablet's replica will be displayed at the country's pavilion at the Expo, which will feature modern knowledge about the Ugaritic language and even its alphabet.The Ugaritic language was first discovered in 1929 at the excavation site of Ugarit - an ancient port city where a set of tablets written in a previously unknown Northwest Semitic language were found. It tuned out that the language was used during the Bronze Age between 1450 BC and 1200 BC – up until the city's destruction. It thus makes this language older than the oldest discovered writings in ancient Biblical Hebrew.
The language was first discovered back in 1929 and was supposedly used by the Ugarit ancient port city, located in the northern part of modern Syria, near the city of Latakia.
The Syrian delegation at this year's Dubai Expo 2020, a massive international exposition of almost 200 countries' latest advancements in technology and culture, has brought a replica of a rare relic from the Latakia region – an ancient tablet written in the long extinct Ugaritic language. The tablet's replica will be displayed at the country's pavilion at the Expo, which will feature modern knowledge about the Ugaritic language and even its alphabet.
The Ugaritic language was first discovered in 1929 at the excavation site of Ugarit - an ancient port city where a set of tablets written in a previously unknown Northwest Semitic language were found. It tuned out that the language was used during the Bronze Age between 1450 BC and 1200 BC – up until the city's destruction. It thus makes this language older than the oldest discovered writings in ancient Biblical Hebrew.