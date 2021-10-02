https://sputniknews.com/20211002/strong-67-magnitude-earthquake-hits-vanuatu-islands-region-1089598044.html

Strong 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Islands Region

No tsunami threat has been reported in the area so far. Different sources suggest the tremor might be equal to 7.2 on the Richter scale. 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on 2 October that a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit close to the Vanuatu Islands. The quake was reported at a depth of 528 kilometres.Vanuatu is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly faces powerful earthquakes.In April 2020, category five tropical cyclone Harold devastated parts of the Vanuatu Islands, leaving dozens dead and injured in its wake.

