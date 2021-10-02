Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/strong-67-magnitude-earthquake-hits-vanuatu-islands-region-1089598044.html
Strong 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Islands Region
Strong 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Islands Region
No tsunami threat has been reported in the area so far. Different sources suggest the tremor might be equal to 7.2 on the Richter scale. 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T06:43+0000
2021-10-02T07:05+0000
asia
asia & pacific
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105814/54/1058145415_0:55:1024:631_1920x0_80_0_0_ae7c95d6198f129fde6af153c0448e3c.jpg
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on 2 October that a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit close to the Vanuatu Islands. The quake was reported at a depth of 528 kilometres.Vanuatu is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly faces powerful earthquakes.In April 2020, category five tropical cyclone Harold devastated parts of the Vanuatu Islands, leaving dozens dead and injured in its wake.
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105814/54/1058145415_56:0:969:685_1920x0_80_0_0_507b2239684b9100137bb153dcf2eb70.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, asia & pacific, earthquake

Strong 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Islands Region

06:43 GMT 02.10.2021 (Updated: 07:05 GMT 02.10.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Phillip Capper / Port VilaCentral Port Vila, Vanuatu. (File)
Central Port Vila, Vanuatu. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Phillip Capper / Port Vila
Subscribe
No tsunami threat has been reported in the area so far. Different sources suggest the tremor might be equal to 7.2 on the Richter scale.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on 2 October that a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit close to the Vanuatu Islands. The quake was reported at a depth of 528 kilometres.
Vanuatu is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly faces powerful earthquakes.
In April 2020, category five tropical cyclone Harold devastated parts of the Vanuatu Islands, leaving dozens dead and injured in its wake.
300001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:43 GMTStrong 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Islands Region
06:29 GMT'Mahatma Gandhi's Teachings Are Being Forgotten', Says Indian Scholar
06:08 GMTTrump Wants Temporary Reinstatement of His Twitter Account
05:48 GMTNew Zealand Opposition Leader Blames UK, US for Increasing Role of China in Indo-Pacific
04:30 GMTLet's Stay Fit! Cute Prairie Dog is Ready to Teach Yoga Class
04:00 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Hunger to Win Fascinates Even Indian Star Footballer Manvir Singh
03:51 GMTNew Poll: US Is More Divided Than Before, as Almost Half of Americans Think 'It's Time to Split'
03:43 GMTGreta Thunberg Spotted Spooning Mysterious Man During Eco-Event in Italy
02:54 GMTHundreds of Afghan Evacuees Leave US Bases Without Waiting For Complete Resettlement - Report
02:25 GMTUS Is Relieved, Their Targets Are Not
01:06 GMTTrump's Former Press Secretary Attacks Javanka For Being ‘Obnoxious, Entitled Know-It-Alls’
01:05 GMTUS Senators Blast Facebook for Concealing Instagram's Risks to Teens
00:55 GMTQueen Has Secretly Spent Millions of Pounds on Prince Andrew's Legal Battle - Report
00:41 GMTChina’s Census Sparks Fears That Population Could Halve by 2065
00:40 GMTGonna 'Get It Done': Biden Says Dems in Congress Will Pass Infrastructure Bill, Does Not Matter When
00:22 GMTUS Marine Pilots to Begin Testing F-35Bs on Japan’s De Facto Aircraft Carrier Izumo
00:10 GMTTunisian Parliament to Continue Working Despite President's Ban, Speaker Says
00:04 GMTGreece-France Deal Is 'Purely Defensive', FM Says, After Ankara Stated It Was Aimed Against Turkey
YesterdayUS Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November
YesterdayCuba Boasts 94.6% Have Gotten At least One Covid Vaccine Shot, Including Children as Young as Two