Strong 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Islands Region
Strong 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Islands Region
No tsunami threat has been reported in the area so far. Different sources suggest the tremor might be equal to 7.2 on the Richter scale.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on 2 October that a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit close to the Vanuatu Islands. The quake was reported at a depth of 528 kilometres.Vanuatu is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly faces powerful earthquakes.In April 2020, category five tropical cyclone Harold devastated parts of the Vanuatu Islands, leaving dozens dead and injured in its wake.
Strong 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Islands Region 06:43 GMT 02.10.2021 (Updated: 07:05 GMT 02.10.2021)
No tsunami threat has been reported in the area so far. Different sources suggest the tremor might be equal to 7.2 on the Richter scale.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on 2 October that a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit close to the Vanuatu Islands. The quake was reported at a depth of 528 kilometres.
Vanuatu is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly faces powerful earthquakes.
In April 2020, category five tropical cyclone Harold devastated parts of the Vanuatu Islands, leaving dozens dead and injured in its wake.