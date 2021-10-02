Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Russian Health Minister Says WHO Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval
Russian Health Minister Says WHO Has Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval
Russian Health Minister Says WHO Has Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday that the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was well on its way to being approved... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
The minister also addressed the possibility of mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates between Russia and the US. He expressed hope that US delegates in Geneva saw his point about the issue and added that "allowing a vaccine to enter the market and approving a drug for COVID-19 prevention are two different processes".Murashko noted that the United States and Russia would return to this discussion.The vaccine's developers first applied for WHO approval in February, and the organisation conducted inspections of the Russian manufacturing facilities in May and June.Sputnik V, which is the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in 70 countries across the globe. According to the analysis from the trial published in The Lancet, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy.
covid-19, russia, world health organization (who), sputnik v

Russian Health Minister Says WHO Has Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval

12:34 GMT 02.10.2021 (Updated: 13:05 GMT 02.10.2021)
Russian vaccine against COVID-19 "Sputnik-V" ("Gam-COVID-Vac") at the primary health care center No. 11 in Donetsk.
Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik-V (Gam-COVID-Vac) at the primary health care center No. 11 in Donetsk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the photo bank
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday that the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was well on its way to being approved by the World Health Organisation.

"All barriers have been lifted as of today. We do not see any obstacles to continuing our work. This was confirmed by the WHO director-general", Murashko told reporters in Geneva. "All issues have been resolved. Now the company that registers vaccines with the WHO needs to sign several documents and provide additional paperwork. It's an administrative procedure".

The minister also addressed the possibility of mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates between Russia and the US. He expressed hope that US delegates in Geneva saw his point about the issue and added that "allowing a vaccine to enter the market and approving a drug for COVID-19 prevention are two different processes".
Murashko noted that the United States and Russia would return to this discussion.
Vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Sputnik V logo is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021.
Vial labelled Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine placed on displayed Sputnik V logo is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
Vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Sputnik V logo is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021.
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
The vaccine's developers first applied for WHO approval in February, and the organisation conducted inspections of the Russian manufacturing facilities in May and June.
Sputnik V, which is the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in 70 countries across the globe. According to the analysis from the trial published in The Lancet, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy.
