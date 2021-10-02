https://sputniknews.com/20211002/russian-health-minister-says-who-lifted-barriers-for-sputnik-v-approval-1089604797.html

Russian Health Minister Says WHO Has Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval

Russian Health Minister Says WHO Has Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval

GENEVA (Sputnik) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday that the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was well on its way to being approved... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-02T12:34+0000

2021-10-02T12:34+0000

2021-10-02T13:05+0000

covid-19

russia

world health organization (who)

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081971708_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_37c325adfa832d17b7903dec3eb3ed50.jpg

The minister also addressed the possibility of mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates between Russia and the US. He expressed hope that US delegates in Geneva saw his point about the issue and added that "allowing a vaccine to enter the market and approving a drug for COVID-19 prevention are two different processes".Murashko noted that the United States and Russia would return to this discussion.The vaccine's developers first applied for WHO approval in February, and the organisation conducted inspections of the Russian manufacturing facilities in May and June.Sputnik V, which is the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in 70 countries across the globe. According to the analysis from the trial published in The Lancet, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

covid-19, russia, world health organization (who), sputnik v