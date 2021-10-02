Russian Health Minister Says WHO Has Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday that the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was well on its way to being approved by the World Health Organisation.
"All barriers have been lifted as of today. We do not see any obstacles to continuing our work. This was confirmed by the WHO director-general", Murashko told reporters in Geneva. "All issues have been resolved. Now the company that registers vaccines with the WHO needs to sign several documents and provide additional paperwork. It's an administrative procedure".
The minister also addressed the possibility of mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates between Russia and the US. He expressed hope that US delegates in Geneva saw his point about the issue and added that "allowing a vaccine to enter the market and approving a drug for COVID-19 prevention are two different processes".
Murashko noted that the United States and Russia would return to this discussion.
The vaccine's developers first applied for WHO approval in February, and the organisation conducted inspections of the Russian manufacturing facilities in May and June.
Sputnik V, which is the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in 70 countries across the globe. According to the analysis from the trial published in The Lancet, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy.