Russia Boasts Record-High Trade Turnover With UAE as Delayed Dubai Expo 2020 Finally Kicks Off
Russia Boasts Record-High Trade Turnover With UAE as Delayed Dubai Expo 2020 Finally Kicks Off
Russia Boasts Record High Trade Turnover With UAE as Delayed Dubai Expo 2020 Finally Kicks Off
2021-10-02T12:43+0000
2021-10-02T12:43+0000
2021-10-02T12:44+0000
Expo 2020 has opened in Dubai – it is the most famous exhibition in the world and takes place every five years. This is the first international event of this level to take place in the Middle East since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The exhibition was supposed to open last year, but was postponed (instead of being cancelled) due to the epidemiс. Around $7 billion was spent to build the Expo's extensive complex.According to Expo tradition, each participating country, 192 of them this year, prepares a demonstration of their latest advancements in the fields of science, culture, industry, and technology. The Expo is also an important platform for new partnerships, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Aleksei Gruzdev told Sputnik.Per the deputy minister, the trade turnover between Russia and the UAE, where the Expo is taking place, has grown by almost 80% over the past year. Even more profits are expected this year.Russia's pavilion opened on the first day of the exhibition and will remain open for the entire six months until March 2022, when the Expo ends. It is a domed room with its outer shell consisting of numerous multi-coloured threads, created by the pavilion's architect - Sergei Tchoban. During the Dubai Expo 2020, the Russian pavilion will host 60 business and cultural events.The choice of a new location for the exhibition was determined by a vote of the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau and Russia has already applied to host Expo 2030, choosing Moscow as the host city.
