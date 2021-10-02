https://sputniknews.com/20211002/premier-league-5-biggest-games-of-matchweek-7-1089592774.html

Premier League: 5 Biggest Games of Matchweek 7

Premier League: 5 Biggest Games of Matchweek 7

Matchweek seven in the Premier League is upon us. Here are the five biggest match-ups of the weekend. 02.10.2021

#5: Burnley v NorwichThe battle at the bottom might be the most consequential game of the weekend. Norwich sits in 20th with zero points, while Burnley resides in 19th on two points. A win doesn't guarantee safety, but a loss puts either side face to face with relegation. According to FiveThirtyEight's football prediction model, Norwich currently has a 70% chance to be relegated and Burnley is at 40%. While this might be the worst game of the weekend, it has the highest stakes for the two clubs.#4: Brighton v ArsenalThe clash between Arsenal and Brighton is a prove-it match for both sides. Arsenal, currently on a three-game winning streak, needs to prove that the swing in their form is for real. Brighton, sitting on 13 points after six matches, need to prove that their early-season contention will last. FiveThirtyEight gives Arsenal the slight edge in the fixture, and they'll finish seventh in the Premier League. However, it sees Brighton as right behind them with a projected tenth place finish. A win for either would seriously boost their chances at making the Europa or Champions League.#3: West Ham v BrentfordWhenever London clubs clash, it's a big game, and West Ham v Brentford is no exception. The newly-promoted Bees shocked Liverpool last week in a 3-3 draw that saw them play extremely well, while West Ham fought back against a depleted Leeds side and have looked strong the entire campaign. FiveThirtyEight's model believes that West Ham is the fifth-best team in the league and that Brentford is the twelfth. However, in terms of early season expected goals, West Ham has the fourth-best differential and Brentford is sixth. The result may not be hugely consequential, but the performance will let the league know how high they can go.#2: Manchester United v EvertonThe first game of the weekend features the two teams fourth and fifth in the table. Both Manchester United and Everton have 13 points, and a win would be a huge boost for both their Champions League and title aspirations. Looking at expected goal differential shows two evenly matched teams, with Everton posting a +3.7 and United a +3.2 over the campaign. FiveThirtyEight is more bullish on Manchester United than Everton, but that could change with a good performance from the toffees. A loss for United, after a string of disappointing performances, could see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's seat get radioactive hot. Add in rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo is upset with the speed of his supply, and Everton could have the dual satisfaction of upsetting United and unseating their manager.#1: Liverpool v Manchester CityThere was only one answer to the biggest game of the matchweek. With the decline of the Spanish giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid, Liverpool v Manchester City has become the global footballing event to fill the void for a diminished "El Clasico". Not only is it a top-of-the-table clash, but it's also a clash of styles: Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's high-intensity Gegenpressing, against Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's impeccable ball control. FiveThirtyEight gives City the slightest of edges in the contest and to claim the Premier League crown. In fact, their model sees City as the best team in the world and Liverpool as the third. The winner will be in pole position to claim the title, that is until they meet again.

