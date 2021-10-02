https://sputniknews.com/20211002/power-tends-to-corrupt-and-absolute-power-corrupts-absolutely-1089592403.html

Power Tends to Corrupt, and Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely

Power Tends to Corrupt, and Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including California introducing mandatory COVID-19... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-02T12:03+0000

2021-10-02T12:03+0000

2021-10-02T12:03+0000

protests

radio

us

republicans

cia

fox

italy

wikileaks

the backstory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089592378_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_965d6506635d62fc6183bd0acfa69452.jpg

Power Tends to Corrupt, and Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including California introducing mandatory COVID19 vaccination for school children, and YouTube restoring the channel of Ron Paul.

GUESTFord Fischer - Journalist, Videographer, and Editor | Justice for J6 Rally and Federal Legalization of MarijuanaManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Marijuana, American Culture, and RT GermanyCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | The Jewish Mob, Review of The Saints of Newark, and Julian AssangeIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ford Fischer on his coverage of protests in Washington DC, censorship on Youtube, and surveillance drones. Ford discussed his conversations with protestors and the lack of participation in protests after the January 6th Capitol riot.Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about the changes in California, marijuana culture, and RT Germany attacked by big tech. Manila discussed her life in California and the massive changes that Southern California has gone through. Manila talked about the Yahoo report on the CIA plans to kidnap Julian Assange and the Biden administration failures.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about The Sopranos series, the Italian mob, and Mickey Cohen. Carmine talked about the connections between the Italian mob and the Jewish mob. Carmine discussed the news of Mike Pompeo planning to assassinate Julian Assange and the right-wing news outlets avoiding the story.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

protests, radio, us, republicans, cia, fox, italy, wikileaks, the backstory, аудио