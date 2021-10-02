Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Russian Health Minister Says WHO Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/power-tends-to-corrupt-and-absolute-power-corrupts-absolutely-1089592403.html
Power Tends to Corrupt, and Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely
Power Tends to Corrupt, and Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including California introducing mandatory COVID-19... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T12:03+0000
2021-10-02T12:03+0000
protests
radio
us
republicans
cia
fox
italy
wikileaks
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089592378_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_965d6506635d62fc6183bd0acfa69452.jpg
Power Tends to Corrupt, and Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including California introducing mandatory COVID19 vaccination for school children, and YouTube restoring the channel of Ron Paul.
GUESTFord Fischer - Journalist, Videographer, and Editor | Justice for J6 Rally and Federal Legalization of MarijuanaManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Marijuana, American Culture, and RT GermanyCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | The Jewish Mob, Review of The Saints of Newark, and Julian AssangeIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ford Fischer on his coverage of protests in Washington DC, censorship on Youtube, and surveillance drones. Ford discussed his conversations with protestors and the lack of participation in protests after the January 6th Capitol riot.Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about the changes in California, marijuana culture, and RT Germany attacked by big tech. Manila discussed her life in California and the massive changes that Southern California has gone through. Manila talked about the Yahoo report on the CIA plans to kidnap Julian Assange and the Biden administration failures.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about The Sopranos series, the Italian mob, and Mickey Cohen. Carmine talked about the connections between the Italian mob and the Jewish mob. Carmine discussed the news of Mike Pompeo planning to assassinate Julian Assange and the right-wing news outlets avoiding the story.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089592378_0:0:480:360_1920x0_80_0_0_8b69ae5cf66522172f7f838f2f9781ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests, radio, us, republicans, cia, fox, italy, wikileaks, the backstory, аудио

Power Tends to Corrupt, and Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely

12:03 GMT 02.10.2021
Power Tends to Corrupt, and Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including California introducing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for school children, and YouTube restoring the channel of Ron Paul.
GUEST
Ford Fischer - Journalist, Videographer, and Editor | Justice for J6 Rally and Federal Legalization of Marijuana
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Marijuana, American Culture, and RT Germany
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | The Jewish Mob, Review of The Saints of Newark, and Julian Assange
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ford Fischer on his coverage of protests in Washington DC, censorship on Youtube, and surveillance drones. Ford discussed his conversations with protestors and the lack of participation in protests after the January 6th Capitol riot.
Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about the changes in California, marijuana culture, and RT Germany attacked by big tech. Manila discussed her life in California and the massive changes that Southern California has gone through. Manila talked about the Yahoo report on the CIA plans to kidnap Julian Assange and the Biden administration failures.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about The Sopranos series, the Italian mob, and Mickey Cohen. Carmine talked about the connections between the Italian mob and the Jewish mob. Carmine discussed the news of Mike Pompeo planning to assassinate Julian Assange and the right-wing news outlets avoiding the story.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:58 GMTBJP Member Slams Netizens for Hashtags Hailing Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin on His Birthday
12:54 GMTVirginia Giuffre's Lawyers Sure That 2009 Case Has No Get-Out Clause For Prince Andrew, Media Says
12:45 GMTIndia Celebrates Birth Anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri
12:43 GMTRussia Boasts Record-High Trade Turnover With UAE as Delayed Dubai Expo 2020 Finally Kicks Off
12:34 GMTRussian Health Minister Says WHO Has Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval
12:23 GMTLava Lake Grows Within Kilauea Volcano as Eruption Continues - Video
12:15 GMTBiden-Sacked Commissioner Claims US Lagging Behind Moscow in Arctic, Depends on Russian Oil
12:04 GMTFC Barcelona Reports Nearly Half a Billion Loss for 2020/2021 Financial Year Amid Poor Performance
11:41 GMTCongress Infighting in India's Assam: Lawmaker Under Fire From Party for 'Destroying Social Harmony'
11:40 GMTModi Can Never Be an Ambassador of Mahatma Gandhi's Philosophy, Says Congress' Seva Dal Head
11:40 GMTThawing Arctic Permafrost Could Spread Nuclear Waste, New Viruses, Study Warns
11:31 GMTAustralia Didn't Get 'Authorisation' to Proceed With Its Submarine Deal With France, Letter Claims
11:28 GMT'Losing Turkey as Ally Will Cost US Dearly', Experts Say as Washington-Ankara Tensions Escalate
10:25 GMTYuri Levitan’s 107th Birthday: Listen to the Voice That Gave Hope to the Soviet People During WWII
10:07 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Spewing Lava for Almost Second Consecutive Week
09:48 GMT‘I Dream to Clinch Gold at World Championships’: Tokyo Olympic Silver Medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya
09:46 GMT0 Dollars, They Say? Top GOP Senators Urge CBO to Reveal 'Real Cost' of Biden's Spending Package
09:40 GMTEx-Georgian President Saakashvili’s Lawyer Rules Out Extradition to Ukraine
08:56 GMTUK Petrol Crisis Sends Salaries of Lorry Drivers Through the Roof, Media Says
08:20 GMTPremier League: 5 Biggest Games of Matchweek 7