Philippines' President Duterte Says He's Retiring From Politics
Philippines' President Duterte Says He's Retiring From Politics
Philippines' President Duterte Says He's Retiring From Politics
The politician says his decision not to run for vice president in the upcoming elections was in response to the public's wishes. 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T07:51+0000
2021-10-02T08:32+0000
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been at the helm of the Asian nation for more than five years, has announced that he will not run for vice president in 2022 and will retire from politics.Earlier this month, Duterte accepted the nomination to be a vice presidential candidate in the 2022 elections, as the country's constitution barred him from serving a second term as president. Although his daughter, Sara, said she would not run for president in next year's election, she is considered one of the favourites in the forthcoming vote.Sara Duterte is currently the mayor of Davao - a city that was once governed by her father. After Rodrigo Duterte accepted his nomination as vice president, she said in a television interview that there could be only one Duterte running for a national position in 2022.There are at least two candidates who've officially announced they will run for the presidency in 2022. On 19 September, renowned Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao announced his presidential bid in the 2022 election as a candidate from the PDP-Laban faction. Four days later, the mayor of the Philippine capital of Manila, Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, also announced that he will be running as candidate for president in the elections.A president is elected for a single six-year term in the Philippines with no possibility of running again once the term is over. The 2022 presidential vote in the Philippines is scheduled to be held on 9 May as part of a national general election.
Aww. One of the good guys 😥
Philippines' President Duterte Says He's Retiring From Politics

07:51 GMT 02.10.2021 (Updated: 08:32 GMT 02.10.2021)
Being updated
The politician says his decision not to run for vice president in the upcoming elections was in response to the public's wishes.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been at the helm of the Asian nation for more than five years, has announced that he will not run for vice president in 2022 and will retire from politics.
"The overwhelming... sentiment of Filipinos is that I am not qualified and it would be a violation of the constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the constitution" to run for the vice presidency. "Today I announce my retirement from politics", Duterte said, as cited by AFP.
Earlier this month, Duterte accepted the nomination to be a vice presidential candidate in the 2022 elections, as the country's constitution barred him from serving a second term as president. Although his daughter, Sara, said she would not run for president in next year's election, she is considered one of the favourites in the forthcoming vote.
Sara Duterte is currently the mayor of Davao - a city that was once governed by her father. After Rodrigo Duterte accepted his nomination as vice president, she said in a television interview that there could be only one Duterte running for a national position in 2022.
There are at least two candidates who've officially announced they will run for the presidency in 2022. On 19 September, renowned Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao announced his presidential bid in the 2022 election as a candidate from the PDP-Laban faction. Four days later, the mayor of the Philippine capital of Manila, Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, also announced that he will be running as candidate for president in the elections.
A president is elected for a single six-year term in the Philippines with no possibility of running again once the term is over. The 2022 presidential vote in the Philippines is scheduled to be held on 9 May as part of a national general election.
MORE FOLLOWS
Aww. One of the good guys 😥
Charlie McD
2 October, 10:52 GMT
