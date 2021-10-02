Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/our-hearts-are-broken-body-believed-to-be-missing-teen-miya-marcano-found-florida-sheriff-says--1089613003.html
'Our Hearts Are Broken': Body Believed to be Missing Teen Miya Marcano Found, Florida Sheriff Says
'Our Hearts Are Broken': Body Believed to be Missing Teen Miya Marcano Found, Florida Sheriff Says
Authorities in Florida on Saturday announced the discovery of a body believed to be that of 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano, who had been reported... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T22:51+0000
2021-10-02T22:50+0000
florida
orange county sheriff’s office
missing person
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg
Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Sheriff John Mina from the Orange County sheriff's office, said that as the agency's emergency response team was searching a wooded area near the Tymber Skan apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, they "discovered a body we believe to be that of Miya Marcado" around 10:45 a.m. local time.Marcano, a student at Valencia College, had been missing since September 24, when she was last seen at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando where she lived and worked, according to the sheriff's office.Mina said they used cellphone records to direct them to search for Marcano’s whereabouts near the apartment complex in Orlando. The site at which the body was discovered was roughly 20 miles from Marcano’s apartment."Our hearts are broken," he said.While the identification has not been confirmed by a medical examiner, a purse belonging to Marcano was said to have been found near the body.Following the reports of a body having been discovered, Valencia College issued a statement expressing their condolences to the family.Authorities previously indicated that the prime suspect in the missing persons case was Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, now deceased, a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments who had allegedly harassed Marcano after the teenager “rebuffed” what were said to have been romantic advances.Deputies earlier obtained a warrant for Caballero’s arrest after discovering his forged entry into Marcano’s apartment with a master key fob. Officials indicated that he gained entrance the same day she went missing.Although Caballero was initially considered a person of interest at the start of investigation, he later became the prime suspect after he was found dead, the sheriff earlier detailed during a Thursday briefing. Authorities said that he had killed himself.
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
0
1
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1708:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_10e5ad131c690a0894a58d930f4e25c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
florida, orange county sheriff’s office, missing person

'Our Hearts Are Broken': Body Believed to be Missing Teen Miya Marcano Found, Florida Sheriff Says

22:51 GMT 02.10.2021
© Photo : PixabayPolice light
Police light - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Authorities in Florida on Saturday announced the discovery of a body believed to be that of 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano, who had been reported missing for over a week.
Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Sheriff John Mina from the Orange County sheriff's office, said that as the agency's emergency response team was searching a wooded area near the Tymber Skan apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, they "discovered a body we believe to be that of Miya Marcado" around 10:45 a.m. local time.
Marcano, a student at Valencia College, had been missing since September 24, when she was last seen at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando where she lived and worked, according to the sheriff's office.
Mina said they used cellphone records to direct them to search for Marcano’s whereabouts near the apartment complex in Orlando. The site at which the body was discovered was roughly 20 miles from Marcano’s apartment.
“Although we are very certain of the identity, the positive identification will have to come from the medical examiner's office. At this time we cannot confirm a cause of death," Mina said. "Everyone wanted this outcome to be different.”
"Our hearts are broken," he said.
While the identification has not been confirmed by a medical examiner, a purse belonging to Marcano was said to have been found near the body.
Following the reports of a body having been discovered, Valencia College issued a statement expressing their condolences to the family.
Authorities previously indicated that the prime suspect in the missing persons case was Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, now deceased, a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments who had allegedly harassed Marcano after the teenager “rebuffed” what were said to have been romantic advances.
Deputies earlier obtained a warrant for Caballero’s arrest after discovering his forged entry into Marcano’s apartment with a master key fob. Officials indicated that he gained entrance the same day she went missing.
Although Caballero was initially considered a person of interest at the start of investigation, he later became the prime suspect after he was found dead, the sheriff earlier detailed during a Thursday briefing. Authorities said that he had killed himself.
001000
Discuss
Popular comments
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
Louis Andrea
3 October, 02:23 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:30 GMTIranian Foreign Minister Says Talks on Restoring Nuclear Deal to Resume in Vienna Soon
22:51 GMT'Our Hearts Are Broken': Body Believed to be Missing Teen Miya Marcano Found, Florida Sheriff Says
22:40 GMT'Voice of the Violence': US Issues Terrorism Charge Against Canadian Who Narrated Daesh Propaganda
21:33 GMTTop Lockheed Martin Exec Spills Beans on Likely Base for Poland's Second F-35A Squadron - Report
21:10 GMTVideo: Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May
20:49 GMTTunisian President Promises New Government 'in Days' Following July Takeover
20:45 GMTUN Peacekeeper Dead, 4 Others Injured in Blast in Northern Mali - MINUSMA
20:19 GMTTerrorists Deliver Rockets With Toxic Agents to Syria's Idlib, Hama - Reports
19:49 GMTBlue Sunday: Tory Conference Bandwagon Rolls Back Into Manchester
19:44 GMTUS Economic Slump Unlikely, Stocks to See Healthy Correction in Long Term - Investor
19:03 GMTSyrian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Features Tablet in Language Predating Hebrew – Video
18:32 GMT'Orwellian': British Intelligence Base Reportedly Linked to IRGC Chief Soleimani Assassination
18:09 GMTDonald Trump Reveals Which Vaccine He Used to Shield Himself From COVID-19
18:04 GMTAlgeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curbs, Reports Say
17:45 GMTFauci Lauds New Merck COVID-19 Drug That Cuts Death Rate by Half
17:12 GMTSenate Passes Extension of Highway Funding for 30 Days Amid Infrastructure Bill Stalls
17:07 GMTGeorgia's Governing Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local Elections
17:07 GMTBlack Woman Threatened Neighbours While Pretending to Be White Male KKK Member, Report Says
16:30 GMTUK Gov't Pressures Amazon Over Fake Police IDs in Wake of Sarah Everard Murder — Report
16:30 GMTAfter Farmers' Protest in Haryana Turns Ugly, State Chief to Commence Paddy Procurement on Sunday