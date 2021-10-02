https://sputniknews.com/20211002/our-hearts-are-broken-body-believed-to-be-missing-teen-miya-marcano-found-florida-sheriff-says--1089613003.html

'Our Hearts Are Broken': Body Believed to be Missing Teen Miya Marcano Found, Florida Sheriff Says

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Sheriff John Mina from the Orange County sheriff's office, said that as the agency's emergency response team was searching a wooded area near the Tymber Skan apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, they "discovered a body we believe to be that of Miya Marcado" around 10:45 a.m. local time.Marcano, a student at Valencia College, had been missing since September 24, when she was last seen at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando where she lived and worked, according to the sheriff's office.Mina said they used cellphone records to direct them to search for Marcano’s whereabouts near the apartment complex in Orlando. The site at which the body was discovered was roughly 20 miles from Marcano’s apartment."Our hearts are broken," he said.While the identification has not been confirmed by a medical examiner, a purse belonging to Marcano was said to have been found near the body.Following the reports of a body having been discovered, Valencia College issued a statement expressing their condolences to the family.Authorities previously indicated that the prime suspect in the missing persons case was Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, now deceased, a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments who had allegedly harassed Marcano after the teenager “rebuffed” what were said to have been romantic advances.Deputies earlier obtained a warrant for Caballero’s arrest after discovering his forged entry into Marcano’s apartment with a master key fob. Officials indicated that he gained entrance the same day she went missing.Although Caballero was initially considered a person of interest at the start of investigation, he later became the prime suspect after he was found dead, the sheriff earlier detailed during a Thursday briefing. Authorities said that he had killed himself.

