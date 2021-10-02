Registration was successful!
LIVE: Women's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC
Opponents of Nord Stream 2 Can Use 'Legal Tricks' to Hamper Certification, Russian Deputy FM Says
Opponents of Nord Stream 2 Can Use 'Legal Tricks' to Hamper Certification, Russian Deputy FM Says
LESNYYE DALI, Russia (Sputnik) - The certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany is underway, although it is difficult to say what "legal... 02.10.2021
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On September 10, Russia's Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was completed.The United States initially opposed the project, instead promoting its liquefied natural gas in Europe. Washington even slapped sanctions on companies linked to the construction of Nord Stream 2. However, in July, Berlin and Washington struck a deal to pave the way for the completion of the pipeline without the threat of US sanctions.
given that the prices are going up, keeping the NS2 locked is kinda good for Russia. I suspect they won't be messing with it.
Opponents of Nord Stream 2 Can Use 'Legal Tricks' to Hamper Certification, Russian Deputy FM Says

15:10 GMT 02.10.2021
LESNYYE DALI, Russia (Sputnik) - The certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany is underway, although it is difficult to say what "legal tricks" could be used by its opponents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The [certification] procedures are underway, they are quite complex and it is hard to tell what legal tricks could be used by the opponents of the project. But I will reiterate: all the necessary steps, including the legal ones, have been taken and we expect to fulfil this project", Grushko said.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On September 10, Russia's Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was completed.
The United States initially opposed the project, instead promoting its liquefied natural gas in Europe. Washington even slapped sanctions on companies linked to the construction of Nord Stream 2. However, in July, Berlin and Washington struck a deal to pave the way for the completion of the pipeline without the threat of US sanctions.
Popular comments
given that the prices are going up, keeping the NS2 locked is kinda good for Russia. I suspect they won't be messing with it.
