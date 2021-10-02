https://sputniknews.com/20211002/only-a-peoples-movement-can-resist-joe-manchin-and-pass-the-reconciliation-bill-1089590356.html

Only a People’s Movement Can Resist Joe Manchin and Pass the Reconciliation Bill

Working People Must Fight for the Social Spending Bill, Guantanamo in New York, College Athletes Continue to Fight for Their Labor Rights

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nick Stender, a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and an activist with Reds in Ed to discuss what’s at stake in the social spending budget for working and poor people, the squabbles over the infrastructure spending package and the social spending bill, and the Democrats’ lack of interest in fighting for reforms that would provide relief to working people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss the illegal detention of Muslim, South Asian, and Arab men in New York in the aftermath of September 11th, the abuse of people detained at New York City’s Guantanamo Bay, and the myth of unity after 9/11.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia, Justin Williams, co-host of Red Spin Sports and Miguel Garcia, host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the loud minority of the NBA’s anti-vaccine players, the NCAA’s fearmongering about players receiving labor rights including compensation, and the NCAA’s insistence of using the term “student-athletes” rather than “employees” to continue exploiting athletes.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project to discuss the budget reconciliation bill and how it exposes the false promises that the Democratic Party made to Black voters, underreporting of police killings over the past decade, and how a broad people’s movement requires intergenerational solidarity.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

