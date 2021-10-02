Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/new-zealand-opposition-leader-blames-uk-us-for-increasing-role-of-china-in-indo-pacific--1089597371.html
New Zealand Opposition Leader Blames UK, US for Increasing Role of China in Indo-Pacific
New Zealand Opposition Leader Blames UK, US for Increasing Role of China in Indo-Pacific
China is NZ's largest trade partner and this complicates the Ardern government's stance on China-related issues, such as alleged human right abuses in Xinjang... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T05:48+0000
2021-10-02T05:48+0000
aukus
new zealand
asia
news
world
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104738/73/1047387324_0:1999:6828:5840_1920x0_80_0_0_214352a5438451b9b1fe8b836bd7d834.jpg
One of the reasons China has gained momentum in the Indo-Pacific region of late is the failure of the US and UK to adopt free trade agreements in the region, which could have reduced Chinese influence, Judith Collins, the leader of New Zealand's National Party said in an interview with The Guardian, published on 2 October. Once the US withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017, there was an "open gate" for Beijing, the official stressed. China then naturally increased its footprint in the region, becoming New Zealand's largest trade partner. At present, Beijing accounts for about a third of total exports from New Zealand.Collins' remarks come as New Zealand has been repeatedly criticised for its "soft" stance on China when it comes to such sensitive topics as Uyghurs' rights, the Hong Kong democracy movement, or territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Tensions in relations between Beijing and the West escalated in late March after the EU, along with Canada, the UK, and the US, introduced a series of sanctions against Chinese citizens and organisations over alleged poor human rights records and what they perceive as persecution of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang. China has repeatedly denied being engaged in any abuses in Xinjiang and says it has established vocational training centres in the region to address religious extremism there.New Zealand is part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major free-trade bloc made up of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam. The agreement, however, may soon expand. Britain has engaged in talks on joining the CPTPP as London is seeking to join a free trade agreement following its departure from the European Union in December 2020. Notably, China is also on the list of countries that submitted applications to join the agreement.The partnership accounts for 13% of global Gross Domestic Product.The Trans-Pacific Partnership was initially signed in 2016, when 12 countries signed on: the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Japan, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. Within the framework of the agreement, it was planned to create a free trade zone in the Asia-Pacific. However, in January 2017, US President Donald Trump signed a decree withdrawing America from the agreement, after which the remaining 11 TPP countries formed the CPTPP, which was signed on 8 March 2018, in Chile.
https://sputniknews.com/20210419/us-should-rejoin-cptpp-push-trade-deal-mega-merger-with-rcep-former-beijing-diplomat-says-1082674871.html
new zealand
asia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nikita Folomov
Nikita Folomov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104738/73/1047387324_0:1251:6828:6372_1920x0_80_0_0_e6d65c1235e871cb0a35875a8fa01be0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new zealand, asia, news, world, china

New Zealand Opposition Leader Blames UK, US for Increasing Role of China in Indo-Pacific

05:48 GMT 02.10.2021
© Flickr / NASA Goddard Space Flight CenterView New Zealand from space
View New Zealand from space - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© Flickr / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Subscribe
Nikita Folomov
All materialsWrite to the author
China is NZ's largest trade partner and this complicates the Ardern government's stance on China-related issues, such as alleged human right abuses in Xinjang. The nation's opposition believes NZ has had no choice but to steer a more delicate course as the UK and US failed to adopt free trade deals in the area, leaving the "door open" for Beijing.
One of the reasons China has gained momentum in the Indo-Pacific region of late is the failure of the US and UK to adopt free trade agreements in the region, which could have reduced Chinese influence, Judith Collins, the leader of New Zealand's National Party said in an interview with The Guardian, published on 2 October.

"If any criticism comes to New Zealand, as it often does about this close relationship with China and trade, my answer to everybody – whether they're the US or UK – is: 'So where's our free trade agreement?'", the politician was cited by The Guardian as saying.

Once the US withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017, there was an "open gate" for Beijing, the official stressed.
China then naturally increased its footprint in the region, becoming New Zealand's largest trade partner. At present, Beijing accounts for about a third of total exports from New Zealand.

"Stop judging New Zealand by the fact that we are a little country at the bottom of the world who has to trade. That's how we do it. That's how we pay for everything we need", Collins added.

Collins' remarks come as New Zealand has been repeatedly criticised for its "soft" stance on China when it comes to such sensitive topics as Uyghurs' rights, the Hong Kong democracy movement, or territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Tensions in relations between Beijing and the West escalated in late March after the EU, along with Canada, the UK, and the US, introduced a series of sanctions against Chinese citizens and organisations over alleged poor human rights records and what they perceive as persecution of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang. China has repeatedly denied being engaged in any abuses in Xinjiang and says it has established vocational training centres in the region to address religious extremism there.
RCEP Leaders’ Meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2021
US Should Rejoin CPTPP, Push Trade Deal Mega-Merger With RCEP, Former Beijing Diplomat Says
19 April, 22:04 GMT
New Zealand is part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major free-trade bloc made up of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam. The agreement, however, may soon expand. Britain has engaged in talks on joining the CPTPP as London is seeking to join a free trade agreement following its departure from the European Union in December 2020. Notably, China is also on the list of countries that submitted applications to join the agreement.
The partnership accounts for 13% of global Gross Domestic Product.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership was initially signed in 2016, when 12 countries signed on: the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Japan, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. Within the framework of the agreement, it was planned to create a free trade zone in the Asia-Pacific. However, in January 2017, US President Donald Trump signed a decree withdrawing America from the agreement, after which the remaining 11 TPP countries formed the CPTPP, which was signed on 8 March 2018, in Chile.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:43 GMTStrong 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Islands Region
06:29 GMT'Mahatma Gandhi's Teachings Are Being Forgotten', Says Indian Scholar
06:08 GMTTrump Wants Temporary Reinstatement of His Twitter Account
05:48 GMTNew Zealand Opposition Leader Blames UK, US for Increasing Role of China in Indo-Pacific
04:30 GMTLet's Stay Fit! Cute Prairie Dog is Ready to Teach Yoga Class
04:00 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Hunger to Win Fascinates Even Indian Star Footballer Manvir Singh
03:51 GMTNew Poll: US Is More Divided Than Before, as Almost Half of Americans Think 'It's Time to Split'
03:43 GMTGreta Thunberg Spotted Spooning Mysterious Man During Eco-Event in Italy
02:54 GMTHundreds of Afghan Evacuees Leave US Bases Without Waiting For Complete Resettlement - Report
02:25 GMTUS Is Relieved, Their Targets Are Not
01:06 GMTTrump's Former Press Secretary Attacks Javanka For Being ‘Obnoxious, Entitled Know-It-Alls’
01:05 GMTUS Senators Blast Facebook for Concealing Instagram's Risks to Teens
00:55 GMTQueen Has Secretly Spent Millions of Pounds on Prince Andrew's Legal Battle - Report
00:41 GMTChina’s Census Sparks Fears That Population Could Halve by 2065
00:40 GMTGonna 'Get It Done': Biden Says Dems in Congress Will Pass Infrastructure Bill, Does Not Matter When
00:22 GMTUS Marine Pilots to Begin Testing F-35Bs on Japan’s De Facto Aircraft Carrier Izumo
00:10 GMTTunisian Parliament to Continue Working Despite President's Ban, Speaker Says
00:04 GMTGreece-France Deal Is 'Purely Defensive', FM Says, After Ankara Stated It Was Aimed Against Turkey
YesterdayUS Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November
YesterdayCuba Boasts 94.6% Have Gotten At least One Covid Vaccine Shot, Including Children as Young as Two