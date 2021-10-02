Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/new-poll-us-is-more-divided-than-before-as-almost-half-of-americans-think-its-time-to-split-1089596467.html
New Poll: US Is More Divided Than Before, as Almost Half of Americans Think 'It's Time to Split'
New Poll: US Is More Divided Than Before, as Almost Half of Americans Think 'It's Time to Split'
The poll was conducted by the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, which in partnership with Project Home Fire think tank analyzed online responses to... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T03:51+0000
2021-10-02T03:51+0000
joe biden
us
poll
republicans
democrats
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089597199_0:96:3071:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_38f4f2d2587006c5b2030f4a5df0310d.jpg
According to the poll, over half of all ex-President Donald Trump supporters "somewhat agree" with the idea that red states should secede from the US, while 41% of Joe Biden supporters consent with the idea of blue states doing the same.The further data presented by the researchers revealed, however, that a quarter of Trump supporters "strongly agree" with the idea of red-state succession, while 18% of Biden supporters support a blue-state breakaway.Moreover, at least 80% of Trump and Biden voters say that elected politicians from opposing parties pose a "clear and present danger to American democracy." The exact numbers are 80% of Biden voters, 84% of Trump voters, per the data.Next, at least three-quarters of Trump and Biden supporters say that Americans who "strongly support" the opposition party pose a "clear and present danger to the American way of life," which is 75% of Biden voters, 78% of Trump voters.Furthermore, more than seven out of ten Biden and Trump supporters think that “some media sources on the extreme left/right have become so untruthful that they should be censored to stop the spreading of dangerous lies." The exact ratio is 78% of Biden voters, 73% of Trump supporters.According to the poll, a total of 56% of Biden supporters "somewhat agree" on not seeing any difference between Republicans and Fascists, while 76% of their Trump-voting counterparts consider Democrats and Socialists the same.As the researchers underscore, almost 80% of both Biden and Trump supporters said democracy was better than other political systems. However, more than six out of ten Trump and Biden supporters regard America as less of a representative democracy and more of a system governed by and rigged for the oligarchy.And quite surprising, nearly half of Biden and Trump voters think that the president should be empowered to take “needed actions without being constrained by Congress or the courts” if he or she is elected, specifically 46% of Biden voters, 44% of Trump voters.The survey was conducted in late July and early August.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089597199_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b3615ecbef6fa44651b2ddef2d2de8e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, poll, republicans, democrats, biden administration

New Poll: US Is More Divided Than Before, as Almost Half of Americans Think 'It's Time to Split'

03:51 GMT 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / DUSTIN CHAMBERSA supporter is seen with half her face painted in the colors of the U.S. flag during a rally attended by former U.S. President Donald Trump in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021
A supporter is seen with half her face painted in the colors of the U.S. flag during a rally attended by former U.S. President Donald Trump in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / DUSTIN CHAMBERS
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The poll was conducted by the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, which in partnership with Project Home Fire think tank analyzed online responses to over 300 questions encompassing social, political, and psychological themes from more than a thousand political opponents from each camp.
According to the poll, over half of all ex-President Donald Trump supporters "somewhat agree" with the idea that red states should secede from the US, while 41% of Joe Biden supporters consent with the idea of blue states doing the same.
The further data presented by the researchers revealed, however, that a quarter of Trump supporters "strongly agree" with the idea of red-state succession, while 18% of Biden supporters support a blue-state breakaway.
"The divide between Trump and Biden voters is deep, wide, and dangerous,” Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato is quoted in a statement regarding the findings as saying. “The scope is unprecedented, and it will not be easily fixed."
Moreover, at least 80% of Trump and Biden voters say that elected politicians from opposing parties pose a "clear and present danger to American democracy." The exact numbers are 80% of Biden voters, 84% of Trump voters, per the data.
Next, at least three-quarters of Trump and Biden supporters say that Americans who "strongly support" the opposition party pose a "clear and present danger to the American way of life," which is 75% of Biden voters, 78% of Trump voters.
Furthermore, more than seven out of ten Biden and Trump supporters think that “some media sources on the extreme left/right have become so untruthful that they should be censored to stop the spreading of dangerous lies." The exact ratio is 78% of Biden voters, 73% of Trump supporters.
According to the poll, a total of 56% of Biden supporters "somewhat agree" on not seeing any difference between Republicans and Fascists, while 76% of their Trump-voting counterparts consider Democrats and Socialists the same.
© SputnikDonald Trump's 'Save America' campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida, 3 June, 2021
Donald Trump's 'Save America' campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida, 3 June, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
Donald Trump's 'Save America' campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida, 3 June, 2021
© Sputnik
As the researchers underscore, almost 80% of both Biden and Trump supporters said democracy was better than other political systems. However, more than six out of ten Trump and Biden supporters regard America as less of a representative democracy and more of a system governed by and rigged for the oligarchy.
And quite surprising, nearly half of Biden and Trump voters think that the president should be empowered to take “needed actions without being constrained by Congress or the courts” if he or she is elected, specifically 46% of Biden voters, 44% of Trump voters.

“The logical conclusion then, is that it is in the long-term interest of the country to pursue a series of strategies and tactics that encourage bridge-building and constructive dialogue and re-affirm America’s reputation as the world’s leading representative democracy. Simply put — we need a real plan to heal our fractured democracy. In our research, we have uncovered some pathways to help do that,” Project Home Fire’s head Larry Schack said.

The survey was conducted in late July and early August.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:00 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Hunger to Win Fascinates Even Indian Star Footballer Manvir Singh
03:51 GMTNew Poll: US Is More Divided Than Before, as Almost Half of Americans Think 'It's Time to Split'
03:43 GMTGreta Thunberg Spotted Spooning Mysterious Man During Eco-Event in Italy
02:54 GMTHundreds of Afghan Evacuees Leave US Bases Without Waiting For Complete Resettlement - Report
02:25 GMTUS Is Relieved, Their Targets Are Not
01:06 GMTTrump's Former Press Secretary Attacks Javanka For Being ‘Obnoxious, Entitled Know-It-Alls’
01:05 GMTUS Senators Blast Facebook for Concealing Instagram's Risks to Teens
00:55 GMTQueen Has Secretly Spent Millions of Pounds on Prince Andrew's Legal Battle - Report
00:41 GMTChina’s Census Sparks Fears That Population Could Halve by 2065
00:40 GMTGonna 'Get it Done': Biden Says Dems in Congress Will Pass Infrastructure Bill, Does Not Matter When
00:22 GMTUS Marine Pilots to Begin Testing F-35Bs on Japan’s De Facto Aircraft Carrier Izumo
00:10 GMTTunisian Parliament to Continue Working Despite President's Ban, Speaker Says
00:04 GMTGreece-France Deal Is 'Purely Defensive', FM Says, After Ankara Stated It Was Aimed Against Turkey
YesterdayUS Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November
YesterdayCuba Boasts 94.6% Have Gotten At least One Covid Vaccine Shot, Including Children as Young as Two
YesterdaySaakashvili Goes on Hunger Strike, Considers Himself Political Prisoner, Ombudswoman Says
YesterdayUS House January 6 Panel to Issue Criminal Referrals for Those Refusing Interviews
YesterdayBook Claims Trump Believed Canadian PM Trudeau's Mom Slept With 'All of the Rolling Stones'
YesterdayTaliban Say They Have Raided Daesh Hideout North of Kabul - Report
YesterdayBelarus to Turn Into 'United Military Base' With Russia in Case of Aggression, Lukashenko Says