'Losing Turkey as Ally Will Cost US Dearly', Experts Say as Washington-Ankara Tensions Escalate

'Losing Turkey as Ally Will Cost US Dearly', Experts Say as Washington-Ankara Tensions Escalate

Ties between the two nations have faced multiple challenges over the past year. While the US is still preoccupied with Ankara's decision to purchase... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

In an interview with Sputnik, Turkish experts have commented on a recent announcement by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the need for the US to withdraw from Syria and Iraq. The moment came in the latter's interview with CBS in New York.He also pointed to "not a good start" in his contacts with American President Biden.Commenting on Turkish-American relations, Sputnik's interviewees highlighted that it was the first time Erdogan has used such harsh rhetoric toward the American authorities and pointed out the changing situation in the region.According to Abdullah Agar, a former special operations officer with the Turkish Armed Forces, there are too many factors "undermining the trust" between Ankara and Washington, for instance, America's support for Kurdish forces in Syria and the situation surrounding the S-400s.Per Agar, Turkey had originally hoped to resolve these concerns in its contacts with Washington.Agar pointed out the importance of Erdogan's call for the US to leave Syria and Iraq.Political scientist Mehmet Sahin also commented on Erdogan's statement, saying: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the experts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

