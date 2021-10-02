Let's Stay Fit! Cute Prairie Dog is Ready to Teach Yoga Class

Look at this adorable prairie dog, stretching out on a chair like a yoga pro. The tiny critter comes down from a pillow as if it’s some advanced gymnastics… or maybe the prairie dog just wants to sleep, so it tries to find a comfortable position.
Some pets prefer to sleep all day long and not exercise at all, but somehow they still manage to stay fit. At the same time, some animals, especially wild ones, are always ready for activities – like this little fellow!
