https://sputniknews.com/20211002/lets-stay-fit-cute-prairie-dog-is-ready-to-teach-yoga-class-1089583065.html

Let's Stay Fit! Cute Prairie Dog is Ready to Teach Yoga Class

Let's Stay Fit! Cute Prairie Dog is Ready to Teach Yoga Class

Some pets prefer to sleep all day long and not exercise at all, but somehow they still manage to stay fit. At the same time, some animals, especially wild... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-02T04:30+0000

2021-10-02T04:30+0000

2021-10-02T04:30+0000

animals

videoclub

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089583306_0:0:955:537_1920x0_80_0_0_da5513652555973daf95b8e89452dde7.png

Look at this adorable prairie dog, stretching out on a chair like a yoga pro. The tiny critter comes down from a pillow as if it’s some advanced gymnastics… or maybe the prairie dog just wants to sleep, so it tries to find a comfortable position.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

animals, videoclub