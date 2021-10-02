Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/lets-stay-fit-cute-prairie-dog-is-ready-to-teach-yoga-class-1089583065.html
Let's Stay Fit! Cute Prairie Dog is Ready to Teach Yoga Class
Let's Stay Fit! Cute Prairie Dog is Ready to Teach Yoga Class
Some pets prefer to sleep all day long and not exercise at all, but somehow they still manage to stay fit. At the same time, some animals, especially wild... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T04:30+0000
2021-10-02T04:30+0000
animals
videoclub
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089583306_0:0:955:537_1920x0_80_0_0_da5513652555973daf95b8e89452dde7.png
Look at this adorable prairie dog, stretching out on a chair like a yoga pro. The tiny critter comes down from a pillow as if it’s some advanced gymnastics… or maybe the prairie dog just wants to sleep, so it tries to find a comfortable position.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089583306_98:0:851:565_1920x0_80_0_0_582aaf330d8e737a10de999aff1e71e5.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
animals, videoclub

Let's Stay Fit! Cute Prairie Dog is Ready to Teach Yoga Class

04:30 GMT 02.10.2021
© Photo : poppy_the_prairie_dogPrairie dog
Prairie dog - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© Photo : poppy_the_prairie_dog
Subscribe
Some pets prefer to sleep all day long and not exercise at all, but somehow they still manage to stay fit. At the same time, some animals, especially wild ones, are always ready for activities – like this little fellow!
Look at this adorable prairie dog, stretching out on a chair like a yoga pro. The tiny critter comes down from a pillow as if it’s some advanced gymnastics… or maybe the prairie dog just wants to sleep, so it tries to find a comfortable position.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:30 GMTLet's Stay Fit! Cute Prairie Dog is Ready to Teach Yoga Class
04:00 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Hunger to Win Fascinates Even Indian Star Footballer Manvir Singh
03:51 GMTNew Poll: US Is More Divided Than Before, as Almost Half of Americans Think 'It's Time to Split'
03:43 GMTGreta Thunberg Spotted Spooning Mysterious Man During Eco-Event in Italy
02:54 GMTHundreds of Afghan Evacuees Leave US Bases Without Waiting For Complete Resettlement - Report
02:25 GMTUS Is Relieved, Their Targets Are Not
01:06 GMTTrump's Former Press Secretary Attacks Javanka For Being ‘Obnoxious, Entitled Know-It-Alls’
01:05 GMTUS Senators Blast Facebook for Concealing Instagram's Risks to Teens
00:55 GMTQueen Has Secretly Spent Millions of Pounds on Prince Andrew's Legal Battle - Report
00:41 GMTChina’s Census Sparks Fears That Population Could Halve by 2065
00:40 GMTGonna 'Get it Done': Biden Says Dems in Congress Will Pass Infrastructure Bill, Does Not Matter When
00:22 GMTUS Marine Pilots to Begin Testing F-35Bs on Japan’s De Facto Aircraft Carrier Izumo
00:10 GMTTunisian Parliament to Continue Working Despite President's Ban, Speaker Says
00:04 GMTGreece-France Deal Is 'Purely Defensive', FM Says, After Ankara Stated It Was Aimed Against Turkey
YesterdayUS Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November
YesterdayCuba Boasts 94.6% Have Gotten At least One Covid Vaccine Shot, Including Children as Young as Two
YesterdaySaakashvili Goes on Hunger Strike, Considers Himself Political Prisoner, Ombudswoman Says
YesterdayUS House January 6 Panel to Issue Criminal Referrals for Those Refusing Interviews
YesterdayBook Claims Trump Believed Canadian PM Trudeau's Mom Slept With 'All of the Rolling Stones'
YesterdayTaliban Say They Have Raided Daesh Hideout North of Kabul - Report