BREAKING: Russian Health Minister Says WHO Lifted Barriers for Sputnik V Approval
Lava Lake Grows Within Kilauea Volcano as Eruption Continues - Video
Lava Lake Grows Within Kilauea Volcano as Eruption Continues - Video
Located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island, it is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world. In 2018, a major eruption... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
tech
lava
volcano eruption
hawaii's kilauea volcano
A lava lake has grown inside the Halema'uma'u pit crater of the Kilauea volcano as it continues erupting from multiple vents. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) noted, however, that the number of active fountaining locations has decreased. A video posted by the USGS on Twitter shows fountains of lava creating ripples across the lava lake inside the pit crater.The lava lake, which appeared after the eruption began on Wednesday afternoon, replaced the previous one, cooling since last May, when Kilauea experienced a series of mild eruptions.On Friday, the agency said in a statement that although the lava doesn't pose a danger to populated areas, the gases produced during eruption could become hazardous, as exposure to sulfur dioxide and other gases can irritate a person's respiratory system and affect the environment and crops.Experts are not rushing to make forecasts on how long the eruption will last. In 2018, a major eruption, which saw molten rock flow into the ocean and lava destroy hundreds of buildings, lasted for several months.
tech, lava, volcano eruption, hawaii's kilauea volcano

Lava Lake Grows Within Kilauea Volcano as Eruption Continues - Video

12:23 GMT 02.10.2021
© AP Photo / (U.S. Geological Survey
In this Sunday, June 10, 2018 photo from the U.S. Geological Survey, fissure 8 below Kilauea Volcano continues to erupt vigorously with lava streaming through a channel that reaches the ocean at Kapoho Bay on the island of Hawaii . The width of the active part of the lava channel varies along its length, but ranges from about 100 to 300 meters (yards) wide. A clear view of the cinder-and-spatter cone that's building around the vent from ongoing lava fountains can be seen here.
© AP Photo / (U.S. Geological Survey
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island, it is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world. In 2018, a major eruption destroyed Hawaii's largest natural freshwater lake and hundreds of homes and businesses, with lava flowing out of the volcano for several months.
A lava lake has grown inside the Halema'uma'u pit crater of the Kilauea volcano as it continues erupting from multiple vents. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) noted, however, that the number of active fountaining locations has decreased. A video posted by the USGS on Twitter shows fountains of lava creating ripples across the lava lake inside the pit crater.
The lava lake, which appeared after the eruption began on Wednesday afternoon, replaced the previous one, cooling since last May, when Kilauea experienced a series of mild eruptions.
On Friday, the agency said in a statement that although the lava doesn't pose a danger to populated areas, the gases produced during eruption could become hazardous, as exposure to sulfur dioxide and other gases can irritate a person's respiratory system and affect the environment and crops.

"High levels of volcanic gas are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects downwind. Volcanic smog creates the potential for airborne health hazards to residents and visitors, damages agricultural crops and other plants, and affects livestock", USGS said, adding that it is concerned by several fissures that have appeared at the base of the crater.

Experts are not rushing to make forecasts on how long the eruption will last. In 2018, a major eruption, which saw molten rock flow into the ocean and lava destroy hundreds of buildings, lasted for several months.
