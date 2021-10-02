Lava Lake Grows Within Kilauea Volcano as Eruption Continues - Video

A lava lake has grown inside the Halema'uma'u pit crater of the Kilauea volcano as it continues erupting from multiple vents. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) noted, however, that the number of active fountaining locations has decreased. A video posted by the USGS on Twitter shows fountains of lava creating ripples across the lava lake inside the pit crater.The lava lake, which appeared after the eruption began on Wednesday afternoon, replaced the previous one, cooling since last May, when Kilauea experienced a series of mild eruptions.On Friday, the agency said in a statement that although the lava doesn't pose a danger to populated areas, the gases produced during eruption could become hazardous, as exposure to sulfur dioxide and other gases can irritate a person's respiratory system and affect the environment and crops.Experts are not rushing to make forecasts on how long the eruption will last. In 2018, a major eruption, which saw molten rock flow into the ocean and lava destroy hundreds of buildings, lasted for several months.
At Halema‘uma‘u, lava fountains create waves (ripples) across the #lavalake. The thin crustal plates move apart & back together again as the wave motion passes (like inner tubes in a crowded wave pool). The result is a moving arc of increased glow, captured Sep 30. #KilaueaEruptspic.twitter.com/Z2k4JCXel7
"High levels of volcanic gas are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects downwind. Volcanic smog creates the potential for airborne health hazards to residents and visitors, damages agricultural crops and other plants, and affects livestock", USGS said, adding that it is concerned by several fissures that have appeared at the base of the crater.
