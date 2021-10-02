Registration was successful!
Philippines' President Duterte Says He's Retiring From Politics
JHU Says 700,000 Americans Have Died of COVID, Thousands More Expected to Die in Winter
JHU Says 700,000 Americans Have Died of COVID, Thousands More Expected to Die in Winter
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The number of novel coronavirus deaths in the United States has surpassed 700,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
As of 01:00 GMT on Saturday, the data showed that 700,258 Americans have died and more than 43.61 million have been infected to date.The Spanish Flu pandemic from 1918 to 1919 killed about 675,000 people in the United States, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Researchers at the University of Washington project that an additional 100,000 Americans will die during the forthcoming winter.
07:10 GMT 02.10.2021 (Updated: 07:18 GMT 02.10.2021)
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLYA protective mask is seen discarded on an escalator during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 3, 2021.
A protective mask is seen discarded on an escalator during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The number of novel coronavirus deaths in the United States has surpassed 700,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
As of 01:00 GMT on Saturday, the data showed that 700,258 Americans have died and more than 43.61 million have been infected to date.
The Spanish Flu pandemic from 1918 to 1919 killed about 675,000 people in the United States, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Researchers at the University of Washington project that an additional 100,000 Americans will die during the forthcoming winter.
