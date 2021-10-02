Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/greta-thunberg-spotted-spooning-mysterious-man-during-eco-event-in-italy-1089597086.html
Greta Thunberg Spotted Spooning Mysterious Man During Eco-Event in Italy
Greta Thunberg Spotted Spooning Mysterious Man During Eco-Event in Italy
Greta Thunberg Spotted Spooning Mysterious Man During Eco-Event in Italy
2021-10-02T03:43+0000
2021-10-02T03:43+0000
milan
environmental activism
viral
greta thunberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089597061_0:130:3177:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_e389937341f766b8b250be919e9afeaf.jpg
Iconic eco-activist Greta Thunberg was seen feeding fries to an unknown young man during a break at the Fridays for Future rally, a movement that was sparked by activist students two years ago.The 18-year-old environmental activist was also captured leaning close to her companion, later wearing his blue and white checkered bucket hat.During her speech earlier in the day, Thunberg harshly criticized world politicians who previously announced plans to build a "green economy" and achieve carbon neutrality, saying that their approach to resolving the climate crisis is deliberate inaction.
milan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089597061_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6bf635b00d3bf619090290114249ca1a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
milan, environmental activism, viral, greta thunberg

Greta Thunberg Spotted Spooning Mysterious Man During Eco-Event in Italy

03:43 GMT 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / FLAVIO LO SCALZOAn activist fans climate activist Greta Thunberg with a piece of cardboard as she joins students holding a Fridays for Future climate strike while environment ministers meet ahead of Glasgow's COP26 meeting, in Milan, Italy, October 1, 2021
An activist fans climate activist Greta Thunberg with a piece of cardboard as she joins students holding a Fridays for Future climate strike while environment ministers meet ahead of Glasgow's COP26 meeting, in Milan, Italy, October 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / FLAVIO LO SCALZO
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, famed for her fight for the climate, took part in the Youth4Climate environmental youth summit, held on Friday in Milan, Italy. The young eco advocate later attended the Fridays for Future march.
Iconic eco-activist Greta Thunberg was seen feeding fries to an unknown young man during a break at the Fridays for Future rally, a movement that was sparked by activist students two years ago.
The 18-year-old environmental activist was also captured leaning close to her companion, later wearing his blue and white checkered bucket hat.
During her speech earlier in the day, Thunberg harshly criticized world politicians who previously announced plans to build a "green economy" and achieve carbon neutrality, saying that their approach to resolving the climate crisis is deliberate inaction.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:51 GMTNew Poll: US Is More Divided Than Before, as Almost Half of Americans Think 'It's Time to Split'
03:43 GMTGreta Thunberg Spotted Spooning Mysterious Man During Eco-Event in Italy
02:54 GMTHundreds of Afghan Evacuees Leave US Bases Without Waiting For Complete Resettlement - Report
02:25 GMTUS Is Relieved, Their Targets Are Not
01:06 GMTTrump's Former Press Secretary Attacks Javanka For Being ‘Obnoxious, Entitled Know-It-Alls’
01:05 GMTUS Senators Blast Facebook for Concealing Instagram's Risks to Teens
00:55 GMTQueen Has Secretly Spent Millions of Pounds on Prince Andrew's Legal Battle - Report
00:41 GMTChina’s Census Sparks Fears That Population Could Halve by 2065
00:40 GMTGonna 'Get it Done': Biden Says Dems in Congress Will Pass Infrastructure Bill, Does Not Matter When
00:22 GMTUS Marine Pilots to Begin Testing F-35Bs on Japan’s De Facto Aircraft Carrier Izumo
00:10 GMTTunisian Parliament to Continue Working Despite President's Ban, Speaker Says
00:04 GMTGreece-France Deal Is 'Purely Defensive', FM Says, After Ankara Stated It Was Aimed Against Turkey
YesterdayUS Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November
YesterdayCuba Boasts 94.6% Have Gotten At least One Covid Vaccine Shot, Including Children as Young as Two
YesterdaySaakashvili Goes on Hunger Strike, Considers Himself Political Prisoner, Ombudswoman Says
YesterdayUS House January 6 Panel to Issue Criminal Referrals for Those Refusing Interviews
YesterdayBook Claims Trump Believed Canadian PM Trudeau's Mom Slept With 'All of the Rolling Stones'
YesterdayTaliban Say They Have Raided Daesh Hideout North of Kabul - Report
YesterdayBelarus to Turn Into 'United Military Base' With Russia in Case of Aggression, Lukashenko Says
YesterdaySen. Tom Cotton Demands Explanation From Blinken Who Reportedly Ditched Afghanistan Planning Meeting