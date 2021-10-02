Greta Thunberg Spotted Spooning Mysterious Man During Eco-Event in Italy

Iconic eco-activist Greta Thunberg was seen feeding fries to an unknown young man during a break at the Fridays for Future rally, a movement that was sparked by activist students two years ago.The 18-year-old environmental activist was also captured leaning close to her companion, later wearing his blue and white checkered bucket hat.During her speech earlier in the day, Thunberg harshly criticized world politicians who previously announced plans to build a "green economy" and achieve carbon neutrality, saying that their approach to resolving the climate crisis is deliberate inaction.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, famed for her fight for the climate, took part in the Youth4Climate environmental youth summit, held on Friday in Milan, Italy. The young eco advocate later attended the Fridays for Future march.
Iconic eco-activist Greta Thunberg was seen feeding fries to an unknown young man during a break at the Fridays for Future rally, a movement that was sparked by activist students two years ago.
The 18-year-old environmental activist was also captured leaning close to her companion, later wearing his blue and white checkered bucket hat.
During her speech earlier in the day, Thunberg harshly criticized world politicians who previously announced plans to build a "green economy" and achieve carbon neutrality, saying that their approach to resolving the climate crisis is deliberate inaction.