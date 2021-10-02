Registration was successful!
Georgia's Governing Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local Elections
Georgia's Governing Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local Elections
TBILISI, October 2 (Sputnik) - Georgia's governing party, Georgian Dream, confirmed on Saturday that there will be no snap parliamentary elections after an...
Earlier in the day, a poll by Georgian broadcaster Imedi showed the Georgian Dream winning 47.6% of votes. Former President Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement party currently has 27.1%, according to the poll.Under an EU-brokered deal, early parliamentary elections should be called in 2022 if the ruling party gets less than 43% in these local elections. The Georgian Dream withdrew from the deal in August, accusing the opposition United National Movement of ignoring its commitments under the agreement
Georgia's Governing Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local Elections

TBILISI, October 2 (Sputnik) - Georgia's governing party, Georgian Dream, confirmed on Saturday that there will be no snap parliamentary elections after an exit poll showed it leading in local elections.

"The next [parliamentary] elections will take place in 2024, thus we have three years to develop our political spectrum", Kakha Kaladze, the party's secretary-general and Tbilisi mayor, told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, a poll by Georgian broadcaster Imedi showed the Georgian Dream winning 47.6% of votes. Former President Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement party currently has 27.1%, according to the poll.
Under an EU-brokered deal, early parliamentary elections should be called in 2022 if the ruling party gets less than 43% in these local elections. The Georgian Dream withdrew from the deal in August, accusing the opposition United National Movement of ignoring its commitments under the agreement
