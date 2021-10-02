https://sputniknews.com/20211002/georgias-governing-party-says-no-to-snap-vote-as-exit-poll-shows-lead-in-local-elections-1089610336.html

Georgia's Governing Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local Elections

Georgia's Governing Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local Elections

TBILISI, October 2 (Sputnik)

Earlier in the day, a poll by Georgian broadcaster Imedi showed the Georgian Dream winning 47.6% of votes. Former President Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement party currently has 27.1%, according to the poll.Under an EU-brokered deal, early parliamentary elections should be called in 2022 if the ruling party gets less than 43% in these local elections. The Georgian Dream withdrew from the deal in August, accusing the opposition United National Movement of ignoring its commitments under the agreement

