Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Women's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/fauci-lauds-new-merck-covid-19-drug-that-cuts-death-rate-by-half-1089608776.html
Fauci Lauds New Merck COVID-19 Drug That Cuts Death Rate by Half
Fauci Lauds New Merck COVID-19 Drug That Cuts Death Rate by Half
Former President Donald Trump's advocacy of pharmaceutical and other therapies for treating coronavirus were ridiculed in 2020, but several treatments have... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T17:45+0000
2021-10-02T17:45+0000
us
merck
anthony fauci
coronavirus
covid-19
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089608816_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1b87e397d6e4ac41e688ac3125a09d4.jpg
White House COVID-19 czar Anthony Fauci has praised a new drug for treating COVID-19 after trials found it reduced hospitalisations and deaths by half.Fauci said he had been briefed on the results of a clinical study on Thursday evening. None of the test subjects who received the drug died, compared to eight participants receiving a placebo who did.But he remained tight-lipped on if and when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would approve the drug for prescription.Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, boasted that his state had reduced hospitalisations by almost three-quarters by using monoclonal antibody therapy — a figure in line with the latest World Health Organisation findings.The Biden administration and liberal media have attacked DeSantis for lifting coronavirus restrictions in the Sunshine State and allowing parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/fauci-insists-covid-jab-doesnt-make-men-infertile--are-you-worried-now-1089109168.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089608816_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae7523d363077cc45603035952475e9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, merck, anthony fauci, coronavirus, covid-19, news

Fauci Lauds New Merck COVID-19 Drug That Cuts Death Rate by Half

17:45 GMT 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOLFILE PHOTO: Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on federal government coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in Washington
FILE PHOTO: Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on federal government coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Former President Donald Trump's advocacy of pharmaceutical and other therapies for treating coronavirus were ridiculed in 2020, but several treatments have since been recognised as effective by authorities, including the World Health Organisation.
White House COVID-19 czar Anthony Fauci has praised a new drug for treating COVID-19 after trials found it reduced hospitalisations and deaths by half.

President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser told a White House press conference on Friday that "the data are impressive" on molnupiravir, developed by Big Pharma firm Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Fauci said he had been briefed on the results of a clinical study on Thursday evening. None of the test subjects who received the drug died, compared to eight participants receiving a placebo who did.
But he remained tight-lipped on if and when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would approve the drug for prescription.

"We always hesitate to make any timelines", Fauci insisted, but added that the FDA would move "as quickly as they possibly can" to review the trial data.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
Fauci Insists COVID Jab Doesn't Make Men Impotent — Are You Worried Now?
16 September, 01:31 GMT
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, boasted that his state had reduced hospitalisations by almost three-quarters by using monoclonal antibody therapy — a figure in line with the latest World Health Organisation findings.

"We set up 25 monoclonal antibody sites across Florida, and we’ve seen about a 70% reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations", DeSantis wrote on his Telegram channel. "Early treatment saves lives".

The Biden administration and liberal media have attacked DeSantis for lifting coronavirus restrictions in the Sunshine State and allowing parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:45 GMTFauci Lauds New Merck COVID-19 Drug That Cuts Death Rate by Half
17:12 GMTUS Senate Plans to Vote on Highway Bill on Saturday in Hopes of Ending Partial Government Shutdown
17:07 GMTGeorgia's Governing Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local Elections
17:07 GMTBlack Woman Threatened Neighbours While Pretending to Be White Male KKK Member, Report Says
16:30 GMTUK Gov't Pressures Amazon Over Fake Police IDs in Wake of Sarah Everard Murder — Report
16:30 GMTAfter Farmers' Protest in Haryana Turns Ugly, State Chief to Commence Paddy Procurement on Sunday
16:21 GMTWhite House Explored Possibility of Making Payments After Breaching Debt Limit, Report Says
16:07 GMTWomen's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC
15:55 GMTTrump Presses Texas House, Governor to Push Election Audit Bill, Praises Positive Impact on Midterms
15:43 GMTDramatic Milestone: Reuters Tally Says Global COVID-19 Death Toll Has Hit Five Million
15:10 GMTOpponents of Nord Stream 2 Can Use 'Legal Tricks' to Hamper Certification, Russian Deputy FM Says
14:57 GMTIs US Transportation System Collapsing Under Pressure of Surging Shipments, Workforce Shortages?
14:50 GMTVIDEO: Bizarre Aircraft Spotted Near Secretive Lockheed Martin Facility Sparks UFO Frenzy Online
14:39 GMTIran Slams Bahrain for ‘Welcoming’ Israeli Foreign Minister, Claims It’ll Bring Insecurity to Region
14:35 GMTHow Could US Debt Ceiling Impasse Affect Social Security Checks?
14:30 GMTNo Jab? ‘Get Another Job’, Javid Tells Un-Vaxxed Care Home Workers
13:57 GMTMeet Yogesh Saini, Who Spearheaded Street Art in India, Painted Town With Shades of Mahatma Gandhi
13:57 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Playing Into the Hands of Ruling BJP Over Nationalism: Sociologist
13:49 GMTUK Protesters Hold 'Rejoin the EU' Rally in Manchester Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
13:35 GMTTaking It to the Next Level: El Salvador Starts Mining Bitcoin by Using Volcano