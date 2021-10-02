https://sputniknews.com/20211002/fauci-lauds-new-merck-covid-19-drug-that-cuts-death-rate-by-half-1089608776.html

Fauci Lauds New Merck COVID-19 Drug That Cuts Death Rate by Half

Fauci Lauds New Merck COVID-19 Drug That Cuts Death Rate by Half

Former President Donald Trump's advocacy of pharmaceutical and other therapies for treating coronavirus were ridiculed in 2020, but several treatments have... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

White House COVID-19 czar Anthony Fauci has praised a new drug for treating COVID-19 after trials found it reduced hospitalisations and deaths by half.Fauci said he had been briefed on the results of a clinical study on Thursday evening. None of the test subjects who received the drug died, compared to eight participants receiving a placebo who did.But he remained tight-lipped on if and when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would approve the drug for prescription.Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, boasted that his state had reduced hospitalisations by almost three-quarters by using monoclonal antibody therapy — a figure in line with the latest World Health Organisation findings.The Biden administration and liberal media have attacked DeSantis for lifting coronavirus restrictions in the Sunshine State and allowing parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

