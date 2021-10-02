https://sputniknews.com/20211002/ex-georgian-president-saakashvilis-lawyer-rules-out-extradition-to-ukraine-1089600717.html

Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili’s Lawyer Rules Out Extradition to Ukraine

Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili’s Lawyer Rules Out Extradition to Ukraine

TBILISI (Sputnik) - A lawyer for former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili told Sputnik on Saturday that he did not expect his client to be extradited to... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-02T09:40+0000

2021-10-02T09:40+0000

2021-10-02T09:51+0000

georgia

tbilisi

mikheil saakashvili

world

ukraine

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101793/65/1017936569_0:342:4533:2892_1920x0_80_0_0_79d5a589209fc6da00df710852200ad0.jpg

Basilaia said that lawyers were not allowed to meet with Saakashvili on Friday. He said he hoped to arrange a visit to the prison shortly.In the meantime, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has thanked Ukraine for cooperating on the case against Saakashvili.The 53-year-old was arrested on corruption charges shortly after returning to Georgia from his self-imposed exile. He is in custody in a prison near the capital of Tbilisi. An ombudswoman said that Saakashvili had declared a hunger strike.Saakashvili served as president of Georgia from 2004 to 2013 and fled the country after failing to secure a third term. He was appointed a governor in Ukraine in 2015 only to fall out with his friend, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, a year later.

georgia

tbilisi

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

georgia, tbilisi, mikheil saakashvili, world, ukraine, arrest