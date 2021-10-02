https://sputniknews.com/20211002/donald-trump-reveals-which-vaccine-he-used-to-shield-himself-from-covid-19-1089610686.html

Donald Trump Reveals Which Vaccine He Used to Shield Himself From COVID-19

2021-10-02T18:09+0000

Ex-US President Donald Trump has revealed in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he was inoculated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, noting though that he wouldn't mind any of the jabs available in the country.The former president did not elaborate on whether his wife, Melania, received the same shot, when they were taking them in January together.The ex-POTUS also offered his take on booster shots, which had been recently reapproved for use in people 65 years and older after a brief ban. Trump, who is 75 years old, said he hadn't excluded the possibility of taking one if he feels "it was necessary".Trump contracted COVID-19 almost a year ago, but claims to have survived the infection without serious complications. He advocated the vaccination among his followers at a recent rally. However, his recommendation was not kindly taken by some of its attendees, who booed him.Over 30% of Americans remain unvaccinated despite the jabs being freely and readily available. At the same time, the unvaccinated constitute the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths in the country ravaged by the Delta variant of the virus. In the light of vaccine hesitancy, President Joe Biden announced several measures to implement mandatory inoculations against COVID-19 for certain groups of people, despite popular protests against the move prior to its announcement.

