Women's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC
Donald Trump Reveals Which Vaccine He Used to Shield Himself From COVID-19
Donald Trump Reveals Which Vaccine He Used to Shield Himself From COVID-19
Donald Trump Reveals Vaccine He Used to Shield Himself From COVID-19
Ex-US President Donald Trump has revealed in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he was inoculated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, noting though that he wouldn't mind any of the jabs available in the country.The former president did not elaborate on whether his wife, Melania, received the same shot, when they were taking them in January together.The ex-POTUS also offered his take on booster shots, which had been recently reapproved for use in people 65 years and older after a brief ban. Trump, who is 75 years old, said he hadn't excluded the possibility of taking one if he feels "it was necessary".Trump contracted COVID-19 almost a year ago, but claims to have survived the infection without serious complications. He advocated the vaccination among his followers at a recent rally. However, his recommendation was not kindly taken by some of its attendees, who booed him.Over 30% of Americans remain unvaccinated despite the jabs being freely and readily available. At the same time, the unvaccinated constitute the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths in the country ravaged by the Delta variant of the virus. In the light of vaccine hesitancy, President Joe Biden announced several measures to implement mandatory inoculations against COVID-19 for certain groups of people, despite popular protests against the move prior to its announcement.
donald trump, us, vaccine, vaccine hesitancy

Donald Trump Reveals Which Vaccine He Used to Shield Himself From COVID-19

18:09 GMT 02.10.2021
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
The former president got his jab not long before leaving the White House, but revealed this information much later, in the spring. He strongly advocated for vaccination at one of his recent rallies, however, not all of his fans took the recommendation kindly.
Ex-US President Donald Trump has revealed in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he was inoculated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, noting though that he wouldn't mind any of the jabs available in the country.
"Well, I got the Pfizer and I would have been very happy with any of them".
In this file photo taken on December 05, 2020 US President Donald Trump holds up his fists at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia. - Sputnik International
Donald Trump
45th US President
The former president did not elaborate on whether his wife, Melania, received the same shot, when they were taking them in January together.
The ex-POTUS also offered his take on booster shots, which had been recently reapproved for use in people 65 years and older after a brief ban. Trump, who is 75 years old, said he hadn't excluded the possibility of taking one if he feels "it was necessary".
A sign pointing to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic stands in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
US Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November
Yesterday, 23:50 GMT
Trump contracted COVID-19 almost a year ago, but claims to have survived the infection without serious complications. He advocated the vaccination among his followers at a recent rally. However, his recommendation was not kindly taken by some of its attendees, who booed him.
Over 30% of Americans remain unvaccinated despite the jabs being freely and readily available. At the same time, the unvaccinated constitute the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths in the country ravaged by the Delta variant of the virus. In the light of vaccine hesitancy, President Joe Biden announced several measures to implement mandatory inoculations against COVID-19 for certain groups of people, despite popular protests against the move prior to its announcement.
