Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Women's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/black-woman-threatened-neighbours-while-pretending-to-be-white-male-kkk-member-report-says-1089609982.html
Black Woman Threatened Neighbours While Pretending to Be White Male KKK Member, Report Says
Black Woman Threatened Neighbours While Pretending to Be White Male KKK Member, Report Says
Residents of Douglasville in Georgia have been suffering from troubling notes with threats left in their mailboxes - something they suspected was done by a... 02.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-02T17:07+0000
2021-10-02T17:07+0000
society
us
racism
kkk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106544/12/1065441248_0:155:1760:1145_1920x0_80_0_0_2bab94408f445b6234a18b276f51fe54.jpg
The Douglasville Police Department has filed criminal charges against Terresha Lucas, a 30-year-old black woman, who is believed to have been threatening residents of the neighbourhood with the “racially charged” notes, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.Apparently the notes had been circulating around the neighbourhood since last December, continuing through March and then stopping for some six months. However, this hiatus ended in September.All this time, the police had to conduct door-to-door investigations questioning residents and examining surveillance videos. The results of the extensive work turned out to be quite unexpected, because, while the contents of the notes implied that the author was a white male and a member of the KKK, the suspect turned out to be a 30-year-old African-American woman, Terresha Lucas.Police believe that it was she who wrote the frightening notes and put them into the neighbours' mailboxes. Her motives have not been revealed. According to Fox, Lucas is expected to turn herself into jail this week.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106544/12/1065441248_14:0:1747:1300_1920x0_80_0_0_a802caf1ed99ebe59b98ef47833d189a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, us, racism, kkk

Black Woman Threatened Neighbours While Pretending to Be White Male KKK Member, Report Says

17:07 GMT 02.10.2021
© AP Photo / Matt HoustonAn unidentified member of the Ku Klux Klan peers from beneath a hooded mask at a Ku Klux Klan rally Saturday, June 10, 2006
An unidentified member of the Ku Klux Klan peers from beneath a hooded mask at a Ku Klux Klan rally Saturday, June 10, 2006 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Houston
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Residents of Douglasville in Georgia have been suffering from troubling notes with threats left in their mailboxes - something they suspected was done by a white man from the Ku Klux Klan. Well...
The Douglasville Police Department has filed criminal charges against Terresha Lucas, a 30-year-old black woman, who is believed to have been threatening residents of the neighbourhood with the “racially charged” notes, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

"The notes threatened to burn their houses down and kill them and said that they didn’t belong in the neighbourhood", Detectives Nathan Shumaker told the outlet.

Apparently the notes had been circulating around the neighbourhood since last December, continuing through March and then stopping for some six months. However, this hiatus ended in September.
All this time, the police had to conduct door-to-door investigations questioning residents and examining surveillance videos. The results of the extensive work turned out to be quite unexpected, because, while the contents of the notes implied that the author was a white male and a member of the KKK, the suspect turned out to be a 30-year-old African-American woman, Terresha Lucas.
Police believe that it was she who wrote the frightening notes and put them into the neighbours' mailboxes. Her motives have not been revealed. According to Fox, Lucas is expected to turn herself into jail this week.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:45 GMTFauci Lauds New Merck COVID-19 Drug That Cuts Death Rate by Half
17:12 GMTUS Senate Plans to Vote on Highway Bill on Saturday in Hopes of Ending Partial Government Shutdown
17:07 GMTGeorgia's Governing Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local Elections
17:07 GMTBlack Woman Threatened Neighbours While Pretending to Be White Male KKK Member, Report Says
16:30 GMTUK Gov't Pressures Amazon Over Fake Police IDs in Wake of Sarah Everard Murder — Report
16:30 GMTAfter Farmers' Protest in Haryana Turns Ugly, State Chief to Commence Paddy Procurement on Sunday
16:21 GMTWhite House Explored Possibility of Making Payments After Breaching Debt Limit, Report Says
16:07 GMTWomen's March Holds Rally Against Abortion Ban in Washington, DC
15:55 GMTTrump Presses Texas House, Governor to Push Election Audit Bill, Praises Positive Impact on Midterms
15:43 GMTDramatic Milestone: Reuters Tally Says Global COVID-19 Death Toll Has Hit Five Million
15:10 GMTOpponents of Nord Stream 2 Can Use 'Legal Tricks' to Hamper Certification, Russian Deputy FM Says
14:57 GMTIs US Transportation System Collapsing Under Pressure of Surging Shipments, Workforce Shortages?
14:50 GMTVIDEO: Bizarre Aircraft Spotted Near Secretive Lockheed Martin Facility Sparks UFO Frenzy Online
14:39 GMTIran Slams Bahrain for ‘Welcoming’ Israeli Foreign Minister, Claims It’ll Bring Insecurity to Region
14:35 GMTHow Could US Debt Ceiling Impasse Affect Social Security Checks?
14:30 GMTNo Jab? ‘Get Another Job’, Javid Tells Un-Vaxxed Care Home Workers
13:57 GMTMeet Yogesh Saini, Who Spearheaded Street Art in India, Painted Town With Shades of Mahatma Gandhi
13:57 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Playing Into the Hands of Ruling BJP Over Nationalism: Sociologist
13:49 GMTUK Protesters Hold 'Rejoin the EU' Rally in Manchester Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
13:35 GMTTaking It to the Next Level: El Salvador Starts Mining Bitcoin by Using Volcano