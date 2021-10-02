Black Woman Threatened Neighbours While Pretending to Be White Male KKK Member, Report Says

The Douglasville Police Department has filed criminal charges against Terresha Lucas, a 30-year-old black woman, who is believed to have been threatening residents of the neighbourhood with the “racially charged” notes, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.Apparently the notes had been circulating around the neighbourhood since last December, continuing through March and then stopping for some six months. However, this hiatus ended in September.All this time, the police had to conduct door-to-door investigations questioning residents and examining surveillance videos. The results of the extensive work turned out to be quite unexpected, because, while the contents of the notes implied that the author was a white male and a member of the KKK, the suspect turned out to be a 30-year-old African-American woman, Terresha Lucas.Police believe that it was she who wrote the frightening notes and put them into the neighbours' mailboxes. Her motives have not been revealed. According to Fox, Lucas is expected to turn herself into jail this week.
Residents of Douglasville in Georgia have been suffering from troubling notes with threats left in their mailboxes - something they suspected was done by a white man from the Ku Klux Klan. Well...
The Douglasville Police Department has filed criminal charges against Terresha Lucas, a 30-year-old black woman, who is believed to have been threatening residents of the neighbourhood with the “racially charged” notes, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.
"The notes threatened to burn their houses down and kill them and said that they didn’t belong in the neighbourhood", Detectives Nathan Shumaker told the outlet.
Apparently the notes had been circulating around the neighbourhood since last December, continuing through March and then stopping for some six months. However, this hiatus ended in September.
All this time, the police had to conduct door-to-door investigations questioning residents and examining surveillance videos. The results of the extensive work turned out to be quite unexpected, because, while the contents of the notes implied that the author was a white male and a member of the KKK, the suspect turned out to be a 30-year-old African-American woman, Terresha Lucas.
Police believe that it was she who wrote the frightening notes and put them into the neighbours' mailboxes. Her motives have not been revealed. According to Fox, Lucas is expected to turn herself into jail this week.