Waka Waka Robbery: Shakira Reclaims Her Purse Stolen by Pair of Wild Boars
03:42 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 03:43 GMT 01.10.2021)
In a viral Instagram story, the Latino pop queen told her 70+ million subscribers that the boars who "attacked" her took her item into the forest while her phone was still in there, but she did not give up and managed to find the thieving hogs.
Shakira's vacation in Spain was overshadowed by an unpleasant encounter with wildlife, as the singer and her 8-year-old son were ambushed by two wild boars in a Barcelona park.
The "Whenever, Wherever" singer detailed the incident in Spanish on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, preserved for posterity by social media users.
"They've destroyed everything," the 44-year-old Grammy winner, now also a victim of swine robbers, said.
The video shows a dusty purse that the songwriter claims was grabbed by a pig but does not show the singer's face.
Shakira and her son got attacked by two wild boars while walking in a park in Spain...Paparazzi getting wilder these days 🤪🐗 pic.twitter.com/PDQ5K2qmVs— Def Noodles (@defnoodlesspicy) October 1, 2021
“Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar," the singer implored her kid in the story, which is no longer visible on her account because photographs and videos published to Instagram stories expire after 24 hours.
The Colombian-native singer, however, did not reveal any other information on the incident, such as when or where it occurred. But fortunately, it seems like both Shakira and her son were not harmed.
Legions of the singer's fans promised reprisals against the impudent boars, while some tried to guess what the pigs would do with the "Hips Don't Lie" author's money.
Damn, Shakira got her purse stolen by Bebop in Barcelona! Where was TMNT when you need them??? pic.twitter.com/oNOAIYXxGQ— BlackOut (@SicknessOG) September 30, 2021
The Wild Boars going shopping after attacking Shakira and taking the purse : pic.twitter.com/7LZshLJXwr— cesar (@jebaiting) September 30, 2021
Shakira messaged me after the wild boars stole her purse pic.twitter.com/ntUvNw3xIG— 💫⭐️ (@joannesbitch) September 30, 2021
the wild boars snatching shakira's purse pic.twitter.com/QR2Ilrgycc— On Track (@awholeassmood) September 30, 2021
If only Shakira had her gay tigers with her to protect her from those boars pic.twitter.com/8WzIwMs4xQ— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 30, 2021
Unfortunately, free-range porkers are becoming more and more of a plague throughout Europe, given the number of such encounters being reported every year. According to reports, Spanish police received 1,187 calls in 2016 concerning wild boars harming dogs, pillaging cat food, and even causing traffic accidents.