Videos: Eight-Storey Residential Building Collapses in India Following Heavy Rains

The landslide was most likely caused by severe rain in the area, which loosened the ground beneath the building, causing it to collapse.

The moment an entire building was turned to rubble in an unexpected landslide, fortunately without any casualties, has been captured on video by numerous witnesses.According to media reports, the eight-story structure was evacuated just before it collapsed, but it was reported that not all of the inhabitants' managed to get their belongings out of the unstable building, so they were subsequently buried beneath the rubble. In videos that emerged online, the building can be seen slowly moving as the earth under it gives way from a range of different angles.It can also be seen in the video that the location for the construction of such a high-rise building was undoubtedly unsuitable.The building's collapse was accompanied by an overwhelming sound and a massive cloud of dust that engulfed the surrounding areas.The fall of the apartment building attracted many onlookers, who stood dangerously close to the threat of debris flying out of the collapse, due to the fact that they apparently live in the houses next door, no different from the one that collapsed.According to the local media, this incident occurred on September 30 in the Shimla area of the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.Last week, other videos of landslides were shared on social media, such as the one that destroyed a mountain road belowEven though widespread and heavy rain continues to fall across the country, per the Hindustan Times, the monsoon season officially ended on September 30. According to the India Meteorological Department, cited in the report, monsoon rain totaled 99% of the long period average (LPA) in most of India, so the year is considered "normal" in terms of monsoon rains.

