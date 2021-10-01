Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/video-woman-fights-off-leopard-with-walking-stick-in-mumbai-1089566002.html
Video: Woman Fights Off Leopard With Walking Stick in Mumbai
Video: Woman Fights Off Leopard With Walking Stick in Mumbai
A 55-year-old woman fended off an attack by a leopard that crept up on her outside her home Wednesday evening in the Aarey Colony suburb of Mumbai, India, with... 01.10.2021
The shocking footage was captured by CCTV.In the video, the woman, identified as Nirmaladevi Singh, is seen walking out of her house in complete darkness with the assistance of her walking stick. She then proceeds to sit down on what appears to be an elevated platform, when the predator with a menacing glare walks out of the bushes and prowls toward Singh from behind.The woman bravely fights off the vicious animals with just her walking stick, striking the wild cat multiple times before crying out for help.Officials reported that Singh sustained minor injuries with lacerations to the face, neck and back during the attack.Gajanan Hire — who is in charge of the Thane Forest Division — reported to the Times of India that the claw marks clearly indicated that the attack was carried out by a sub-adult leopard.“There is a protocol to be followed before we can lay the trap, and which is being done.”The incident has been reported as the third leopard attack in a week in the Aarey Colony - a residential area north of Mumbai that neighbors open forest.Forest officials have set up camera traps and trap cages to avoid future incidents.
Video: Woman Fights Off Leopard With Walking Stick in Mumbai

00:57 GMT 01.10.2021
A 55-year-old woman fended off an attack by a leopard that crept up on her outside her home Wednesday evening in the Aarey Colony suburb of Mumbai, India, with nothing but just a walking stick.
The shocking footage was captured by CCTV.
In the video, the woman, identified as Nirmaladevi Singh, is seen walking out of her house in complete darkness with the assistance of her walking stick. She then proceeds to sit down on what appears to be an elevated platform, when the predator with a menacing glare walks out of the bushes and prowls toward Singh from behind.
The woman bravely fights off the vicious animals with just her walking stick, striking the wild cat multiple times before crying out for help.
Officials reported that Singh sustained minor injuries with lacerations to the face, neck and back during the attack.
Gajanan Hire — who is in charge of the Thane Forest Division — reported to the Times of India that the claw marks clearly indicated that the attack was carried out by a sub-adult leopard.
“Immediately after the first attack was reported over a month ago, we sought permission from the principal chief conservator of forests to trap the animal,” he said.
“There is a protocol to be followed before we can lay the trap, and which is being done.”
The incident has been reported as the third leopard attack in a week in the Aarey Colony - a residential area north of Mumbai that neighbors open forest.
Forest officials have set up camera traps and trap cages to avoid future incidents.
