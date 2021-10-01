Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/us-federal-agencies-to-start-enforcing-biden-vaccine-mandate-in-november-1089593905.html
US Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November
US Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) in a memorandum on Friday urged the heads of the federal departments and agencies to start... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T23:50+0000
2021-10-01T23:50+0000
joe biden
us
vaccination
covid-19
mask mandate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089593749_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_52e2e1cf3fc3a51e39ff8d81d97c3cd9.jpg
“Agencies may initiate the enforcement process as soon as November 9, 2021, for employees who have not completed their vaccination dose(s) by November 8,” OPM Director Kiran Ahuja said in the memorandum.The enforcement implies that employees who refuse to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus or provide proof of vaccination can be subjected to various disciplinary measures, including removal or termination from federal service, the memorandum said.A guidance issued by the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force in fulfillment of Biden’s vaccine mandate specifies that all federal employees need to be fully vaccinated no later than November 22.On September 9, Biden signed an executive order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States that includes mandating vaccines for federal government employees and contractors and calls on state governors to mandate vaccines for teachers as well as to expand testing accessibility.Before the mandate, federal government employees were only required to either get vaccinated or face restrictions such as suspended work travel, testing and social distancing while at the office.
https://sputniknews.com/20210928/whats-behind-erosion-of-public-trust-in-biden-on-covid-19-1089491746.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089593749_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_902ac2d8c364392b0bd7323b0d053fbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, vaccination, covid-19, mask mandate

US Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November

23:50 GMT 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / EMILY ELCONINA sign pointing to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic stands in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2021.
A sign pointing to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic stands in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / EMILY ELCONIN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) in a memorandum on Friday urged the heads of the federal departments and agencies to start enforcing President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees starting on November 9.
“Agencies may initiate the enforcement process as soon as November 9, 2021, for employees who have not completed their vaccination dose(s) by November 8,” OPM Director Kiran Ahuja said in the memorandum.
The enforcement implies that employees who refuse to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus or provide proof of vaccination can be subjected to various disciplinary measures, including removal or termination from federal service, the memorandum said.
A guidance issued by the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force in fulfillment of Biden’s vaccine mandate specifies that all federal employees need to be fully vaccinated no later than November 22.
“If an employee receives a direct order to receive a vaccine as required under EO 14043 [Biden’s executive order to mandate vaccinations] and refuses, this is an act of misconduct,” an enforcement guidance attached to the memorandum said.
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) on climate change, from an auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
What's Behind Erosion of Public Trust in Biden on COVID-19?
28 September, 17:43 GMT
On September 9, Biden signed an executive order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States that includes mandating vaccines for federal government employees and contractors and calls on state governors to mandate vaccines for teachers as well as to expand testing accessibility.
Before the mandate, federal government employees were only required to either get vaccinated or face restrictions such as suspended work travel, testing and social distancing while at the office.
040001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:55 GMTQueen Has Secretly Spent Millions of Pounds on Prince Andrew's Legal Battle - Report
00:41 GMTChina’s Census Sparks Fears That Population Could Halve by 2065
00:40 GMTGonna 'Get it Done': Biden Says Dems in Congress Will Pass Infrastructure Bill, Does Not Matter When
00:22 GMTUS Marine Pilots to Begin Testing F-35Bs on Japan’s De Facto Aircraft Carrier Izumo
00:10 GMTTunisian Parliament to Continue Working Despite President's Ban, Speaker Says
00:04 GMTGreece-France Deal Is 'Purely Defensive', FM Says, After Ankara Stated It Was Aimed Against Turkey
YesterdayUS Federal Agencies to Start Enforcing Biden Vaccine Mandate in November
YesterdayCuba Boasts 94.6% Have Gotten At least One Covid Vaccine Shot, Including Children as Young as Two
YesterdaySaakashvili Goes on Hunger Strike, Considers Himself Political Prisoner, Ombudswoman Says
YesterdayUS House January 6 Panel to Issue Criminal Referrals for Those Refusing Interviews
YesterdayBook Claims Trump Believed Canadian PM Trudeau's Mom Slept With 'All of the Rolling Stones'
YesterdayTaliban Say They Have Raided Daesh Hideout North of Kabul - Report
YesterdayBelarus to Turn Into 'United Military Base' With Russia in Case of Aggression, Lukashenko Says
YesterdaySen. Tom Cotton Demands Explanation From Blinken Who Reportedly Ditched Afghanistan Planning Meeting
YesterdayFlag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ
YesterdayPalestinians Reportedly Down Israeli Quadcopter as Clashes in West Bank Continue for 3rd Month
YesterdayPornhub Probe After Fake 'Casting Cars' Spotted in Yorkshire Town
YesterdayWhat PSG’s Pursuit of Erling Haaland Really Means
Yesterday‘Caring’ Professor Advises His Female Students to Learn How to Cook to Avoid Getting Beaten by Men
YesterdayCBP Officer Seize $6.5 Million in Fake Currency From Russia