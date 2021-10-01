https://sputniknews.com/20211001/un-space-office-chief-confirms-regional-centre-to-open-in-russia-by-year-end-1089585504.html

UN Space Office Chief Confirms Regional Centre to Open in Russia by Year-End

UN Space Office Chief Confirms Regional Centre to Open in Russia by Year-End

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Nations expects to announce the creation of a new regional centre for space science and technology education in Russia by the... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T16:52+0000

2021-10-01T16:52+0000

2021-10-01T16:52+0000

world

russia

un office for outer space affairs (unoosa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082727808_0:0:3091:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_3008cf04613416d63397fa7f07573c67.jpg

The facility will be run by the Roscosmos Academy, which established a partnership with several universities in Russia, Di Pippo said, adding that the network will be well structured. Both sides went through a rigorous process to prepare for approval of the new centre, Di Pippo said.UNOOSA previously partnered with Russia in a number of capacity-building workshops, including on matters related to space law and policy, Di Pippo added and noted that the organisation has six regional centres.Prospects of the Space Tourism MarketTalks on the establishment of a UN working group on the long-term sustainability of the use of outer space are advancing and soon there will be an announcement on how the group wants to continue, Di Pippo noted.Di Pippo noted that COPUOS throughout the years has considered different aspects of the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, and back in 2010, the scientific and technical subcommittee started to consider agenda items. A number of topics, she added, were addressed under this working group such as space debris, space operations, and space weather, to name a few.She said the 21 guidelines approved by consensus in 2019 are considered quite a big achievement.In addition, Di Pippo pointed out that the working group also established a scientific and technical subcommittee. Di Pippo said the working group is open to all member states of the committee.Last year, UNOOSA told Sputnik that it was forming a working group on the sustainable use of space after 10 years of work dedicated to the formalisation of guidelines. COPUOS was expected to consider matters related to the working group during a session last year, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, russia, un office for outer space affairs (unoosa)