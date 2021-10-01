Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/uk-chancellor-urged-to-find-extra-funding-for-vital-services-to-avoid-500-council-tax-rise-1089577268.html
UK Chancellor Urged to Find Extra Funding for 'Vital Services' to Avoid £500 Council Tax Rise
UK Chancellor Urged to Find Extra Funding for 'Vital Services' to Avoid £500 Council Tax Rise
Early last month, Rishi Sunak announced plans to present his autumn spending review on 27 October, a document that he said would keep finances on "a... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T12:04+0000
2021-10-01T12:22+0000
government
tax
increase
social care
uk
rishi sunak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089578335_0:39:960:579_1920x0_80_0_0_aa9492df9dacf2e49eadffc3b4ff702d.jpg
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under pressure by the Local Government Association (LGA) to include extra funding from the central government in the forthcoming spending review in order to avoid a 25-percent rise in council tax.If Sunak fails to find more funding for social care and other "vital services", British families may face paying £500 ($675) more in council tax a year to help the sectors stay afloat.The association argued that due to the rising costs of caring for an elderly population, councils now need an extra £8 billion ($10.8 billion) by 2024/25 to keep their services at current levels.The LGA claimed that there are no government plans to use the £36 billion ($48.6 billion), expected to be raised from the new Health and Social Care levy, for social care funding.According to him, securing "the long-term sustainability of local services must therefore be the top priority in the spending review".Jamieson stressed that if the government wants to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic "with a society that is truly levelled up, the vital services that councils provide must be at the heart of it".The remarks come as the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem)'s latest price cap came into effect on 1 October.It means that at least 15 million UK households face a £139 ($193) increase in their energy bills, from £1,138 ($1,583) to a record high of £1,277 ($1,777) a year, according to the British energy regulator.The new price cap entered force after a drastic rise in wholesale gas prices in Britain led to the closure of nine suppliers across the UK in recent weeks.The chancellor urged ministers to be "clear-eyed" about the negative implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that if the government wants to meet their financial commitments in the future, both at home and overseas, "we must act now to rebuild our fiscal resilience".The Financial Times, meanwhile, has cited an unnamed government source as saying that the upcoming review will be "quite tough" in terms of outlining budget totals for Downing Street departments in the next three years.
https://sputniknews.com/20210907/uk-cabinet-reportedly-agrees-on-johnsons-social-care-reform-proposals-1088840761.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210817/post-covid-ray-of-hope-for-uk-with-jobless-total-just-200k-higher-than-pre-pandemic-1083638138.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089578335_0:0:853:640_1920x0_80_0_0_f8bcbc51e2b6a8335072a1cb08302987.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
government, tax, increase, social care, uk, rishi sunak

UK Chancellor Urged to Find Extra Funding for 'Vital Services' to Avoid £500 Council Tax Rise

12:04 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 12:22 GMT 01.10.2021)
CC0 / UK Government / Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
CC0 / UK Government /
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Early last month, Rishi Sunak announced plans to present his autumn spending review on 27 October, a document that he said would keep finances on "a sustainable path". The review is expected to outline how much money UK government departments may get over the next three years.
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under pressure by the Local Government Association (LGA) to include extra funding from the central government in the forthcoming spending review in order to avoid a 25-percent rise in council tax.
If Sunak fails to find more funding for social care and other "vital services", British families may face paying £500 ($675) more in council tax a year to help the sectors stay afloat.
Britain's Prime Minister Johnson meets Kenya's President Kenyatta at Chequers in Buckinghamshire - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
UK Cabinet Reportedly Agrees on Johnson's Social Care Reform Proposals
7 September, 10:11 GMT
The association argued that due to the rising costs of caring for an elderly population, councils now need an extra £8 billion ($10.8 billion) by 2024/25 to keep their services at current levels.
The LGA claimed that there are no government plans to use the £36 billion ($48.6 billion), expected to be raised from the new Health and Social Care levy, for social care funding.

LGA Chairman James Jamieson, for his part, pointed out that councils "continue to face severe funding and demand pressures that will stretch the local services our communities rely on to the limit".

According to him, securing "the long-term sustainability of local services must therefore be the top priority in the spending review".
Jamieson stressed that if the government wants to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic "with a society that is truly levelled up, the vital services that councils provide must be at the heart of it".

"Councils need certainty over their medium-term finances, adequate funding to tackle day-to-day pressures, and long-term investment in people and transforming places across all parts of the country to turn levelling up from a political slogan to a reality that leads to real change for people's lives. Levelling up has to also mean a radical reset of the relationship between central and local – building back better means building back local", he added.

The remarks come as the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem)'s latest price cap came into effect on 1 October.
It means that at least 15 million UK households face a £139 ($193) increase in their energy bills, from £1,138 ($1,583) to a record high of £1,277 ($1,777) a year, according to the British energy regulator.
Britain’s Chancellor Rishi Sunak takes a pancake from a stall at the London Wonderground comedy and music festival venue in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2021
Post-COVID Ray of Hope for UK With Jobless Total Just 200K Higher Than Pre-Pandemic
17 August, 16:04 GMT
The new price cap entered force after a drastic rise in wholesale gas prices in Britain led to the closure of nine suppliers across the UK in recent weeks.

In early September, Sunak said that the conclusions of the 2021 Spending Review would be announced on 27 October, when he will "set out how we [the government] will continue to invest in public services and drive growth while keeping the public finances on a sustainable path".

The chancellor urged ministers to be "clear-eyed" about the negative implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that if the government wants to meet their financial commitments in the future, both at home and overseas, "we must act now to rebuild our fiscal resilience".
The Financial Times, meanwhile, has cited an unnamed government source as saying that the upcoming review will be "quite tough" in terms of outlining budget totals for Downing Street departments in the next three years.
003000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:25 GMTPrince Andrew Turns to Company That Makes Celebrities' Problems Disappear to Fight Abuse Claims
12:05 GMT26% of UK Filling Stations Are Dry, Petrol Retailers Association Says
12:04 GMTUK Chancellor Urged to Find Extra Funding for 'Vital Services' to Avoid £500 Council Tax Rise
12:00 GMTAre Arsenal Back, or is Tottenham That Bad?
11:41 GMTUK Furlough System End 'Makes Sense', Even Though Some Jobs 'Never Going to Come Back', Experts Say
11:40 GMTUK Government Seeks to Return to Pre-Brexit Energy Trade With EU As Domestic Prices Soar
11:05 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Activists Disrupt Traffic Blocking M1 and M4 Highways - Videos
10:25 GMTRussia to Not Repeat Its Offer to US to Freeze Nuclear Assets
10:19 GMTLa Palma Eruption: Canary Islands Lava Delta Reaches Size of Over 20 Football Pitches
10:04 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
10:03 GMTTechnical Experts See No Violations Affecting Results of Moscow's Online Vote
10:00 GMTGrammy-Winning Pop Star Gloria Estefan Breaks Her Silence Over Being Sexually Abused at Age Nine
09:52 GMTToo Little, Too Late? After Sarah Everard, Women Urged by UK Police to Challenge Arresting Officers
09:51 GMTKremlin on Nord Stream 2 Launch: Different Scenarios Possible Due to German Gov't Change
09:46 GMTNational ID Cards No Longer Valid for Most Europeans Travelling to UK, Home Office Says
09:41 GMT'At Dire Risk of Premature Death': 15 Million UK Households Hit by Record-High Rise in Energy Bills
09:27 GMTKim Jong-un's Sister Has Been Promoted to DPRK's Top Ruling Body
09:16 GMT'Alcohol, Drugs, or Dementia': Netizens Giggle as Pelosi's Behaviour During Presser Raises Concerns
09:02 GMTPutin Congratulates Xi on 72nd Anniversary of PRC's Founding
09:00 GMTCan Everton, Brighton, or West Ham Crack the Top Four?