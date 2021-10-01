Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/trumps-top-bizarre-encounters-with-world-leaders-as-told-by-former-white-house-press-sec-grisham-1089582809.html
Trump's Top Bizarre Encounters With World Leaders (As Told by Former White House Press Sec Grisham)
Trump's Top Bizarre Encounters With World Leaders (As Told by Former White House Press Sec Grisham)
Former US President Donald Trump has found himself, once again, taking the starring role in a book written by someone from his inner circle - former White... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T16:44+0000
2021-10-01T17:02+0000
us
donald trump
stephanie grisham
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089419578_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_13453f0402f232012c7b228084e089d1.jpg
"How strong are the kangaroos?" "Have the members of the Turkish presidential delegation seen 'Midnight Express'?" These and many other bizarre questions were asked by former US President Donald Trump during his meetings with other world leaders, according to some excerpts from Stephanie Grisham's forthcoming book 'I'll Take Your Questions Now', according to the Guardian.Furthermore, Trump used to refer to French President Emmanuel Macron as a "wuss", and openly admitted to not enjoying the company of other European leaders - except of UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.The two, according to the book, had also discussed “some political figure who’d just had surgery, which they thought had involved the removal of a gallbladder."“‘Can you put a new gallbladder in?’ Johnson asked, chomping away on scrambled eggs and sausage. ‘I don’t know what a gallbladder does.’“‘It has something to do with alcohol,’ Trump replied.”Describing Trump's sudden curiosity about the films watched by members of the delegation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Grisham writes that the former US leader asked them about 'Midnight Express' "out of the blue"."That’s a dark movie for you guys,” Trump allegedly said, talking about the 1978 movie which subsequently caused screenwriter, Oliver Stone, to apologise for his depiction of Turks.During his encounter with another world leader, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump said that “India reminded him of California with all the homelessness”.Grisham's book has yet to hit the bookstores, but it has already made waves in the media - shortly after Trump's presidency, the former White House press secretary announced that she had been secretly working on a tell-all book since her resignation on 6 January 2021.Trump - who has probably become inured to appearing in so many explosive volumes - has lambasted the upcoming book and its author, saying that Grisham "didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning"."Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things," Trump concluded in his Tuesday statement.'I'll Take Your Questions Now' will appear in bookstores on 5 October.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089419578_57:0:2788:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64e0f94828beef84b3b7ca14b8fd97f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, stephanie grisham

Trump's Top Bizarre Encounters With World Leaders (As Told by Former White House Press Sec Grisham)

16:44 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 17:02 GMT 01.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / ludovic MarinДжастин Трюдо, Мулай Хасан, Мохаммед VI, Мелания Трамп, Дональд Трамп, Ангела Меркель, Эммануэль Макрон и его жена Брижит, Владимир Путин и Питер Косгроув на церемонии в Париже
Джастин Трюдо, Мулай Хасан, Мохаммед VI, Мелания Трамп, Дональд Трамп, Ангела Меркель, Эммануэль Макрон и его жена Брижит, Владимир Путин и Питер Косгроув на церемонии в Париже - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / ludovic Marin
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Former US President Donald Trump has found himself, once again, taking the starring role in a book written by someone from his inner circle - former White House press secretary and Melania Trump's ex-chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham. And the contents of her book 'I'll Take Your Questions Now' have outraged the former POTUS.
"How strong are the kangaroos?" "Have the members of the Turkish presidential delegation seen 'Midnight Express'?" These and many other bizarre questions were asked by former US President Donald Trump during his meetings with other world leaders, according to some excerpts from Stephanie Grisham's forthcoming book 'I'll Take Your Questions Now', according to the Guardian.
Furthermore, Trump used to refer to French President Emmanuel Macron as a "wuss", and openly admitted to not enjoying the company of other European leaders - except of UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

“Conversations between those two, both pudgy white guys with crazy hair, redefined the word random," Grisham writes in her book. "Johnson once told us over breakfast that Australia was ‘the most deadly country – spiders, snakes, crocodiles and kangaroos’. Then they discussed how powerful kangaroos were at considerable length."

The two, according to the book, had also discussed “some political figure who’d just had surgery, which they thought had involved the removal of a gallbladder."
“‘Can you put a new gallbladder in?’ Johnson asked, chomping away on scrambled eggs and sausage. ‘I don’t know what a gallbladder does.’
“‘It has something to do with alcohol,’ Trump replied.”
Describing Trump's sudden curiosity about the films watched by members of the delegation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Grisham writes that the former US leader asked them about 'Midnight Express' "out of the blue".
"That’s a dark movie for you guys,” Trump allegedly said, talking about the 1978 movie which subsequently caused screenwriter, Oliver Stone, to apologise for his depiction of Turks.

"There was little reaction from the delegation,” Grisham writes, “maybe a few polite chuckles, before the conversation moved on, as if the president of the United States hadn’t just blurted that out.”

During his encounter with another world leader, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump said that “India reminded him of California with all the homelessness”.
Grisham's book has yet to hit the bookstores, but it has already made waves in the media - shortly after Trump's presidency, the former White House press secretary announced that she had been secretly working on a tell-all book since her resignation on 6 January 2021.
Trump - who has probably become inured to appearing in so many explosive volumes - has lambasted the upcoming book and its author, saying that Grisham "didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning".
"Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things," Trump concluded in his Tuesday statement.
'I'll Take Your Questions Now' will appear in bookstores on 5 October.
1000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:07 GMTTwo People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in US State of Arizona - Photo, Video
17:01 GMTUS Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating, Fitch Says
16:52 GMTUN Space Office Chief Confirms Regional Centre to Open in Russia by Year-End
16:49 GMTVenezuela Rolls Out New Currency, Eliminating Six Zeroes From Previous One
16:44 GMTTrump's Top Bizarre Encounters With World Leaders (As Told by Former White House Press Sec Grisham)
16:33 GMTBrexit to Blame? Brussels Supermarket Shelves Empty Due to 'Logistic Problems'
16:22 GMTLive Updates: US Democrats Resume Talks on Deadlocked Budget Bill After Pelosi Delays House Vote
16:13 GMTEx-President Saakashvili Detained in Georgia, Prime Minister Says
16:08 GMTJoe Rogan Claims Biden Faked Getting a Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
15:59 GMTRussian International Reserves' Shares of Dollar, Euro Down; Gold, Yuan Up in Year to 31 March
15:58 GMTUS VP's Office Rushes to Soothe Criticism After Her Praise of Israeli 'Ethnic Genocide' Comment
15:40 GMTIndian FM: Dealing With Rise of China 'in Many Ways' a Matter of 'Bilateral Choices'
15:38 GMTTrouble in Paradise? Democrats Still Squabbling Over Biden Agenda
15:38 GMTPolls Show No Conference Bounce for Labour Leader Starmer
15:00 GMTApart From Hungary, Gazprom Begins to Supply Gas Via TurkStream to Croatia
15:00 GMTWhat's Wrong With Chelsea? And Other Premier League Questions
14:59 GMTCEO of New Augmented Reality App Says It Will 'Democratise Solving Crime'
14:49 GMTMan Finds Unconventional Solution to UK Petrol Crisis… by Riding a Horse – Video
14:45 GMTIran Says 'Won't Tolerate Israeli Presence', Begins Military Drills Near Azerbaijani Border
14:44 GMTEU Eyes $2 Billion in Investments to Become Independent From Chinese Raw Materials