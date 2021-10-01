Registration was successful!
LIVE: Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
Technical Experts See No Violations Affecting Results of Moscow's Online Vote
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Auditing did not confirm alleged violations in Moscow's online vote in the recent parliamentary elections, as technical experts found no... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
"Auditing by a technical group, which was formed by the centre on the initiative of and with participation of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, did not confirm claims about possible violations in the remote electronic voting," the centre wrote on Telegram.The technical group did not detect any violations in the operation of the online voting system that could influence the final results, the monitors added.
news, world, russia, elections

Technical Experts See No Violations Affecting Results of Moscow's Online Vote

10:03 GMT 01.10.2021
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
Public headquarters for observing elections in Moscow - Sputnik International
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Auditing did not confirm alleged violations in Moscow's online vote in the recent parliamentary elections, as technical experts found no violations capable of affecting vote results, the center for public election observation said on 1 October.
"Auditing by a technical group, which was formed by the centre on the initiative of and with participation of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, did not confirm claims about possible violations in the remote electronic voting," the centre wrote on Telegram.
The technical group did not detect any violations in the operation of the online voting system that could influence the final results, the monitors added.
"Expert's hypothesis about 'suspicious' diagram behavior is connected to external factors, including newsletters timing," the statement read.
100000
