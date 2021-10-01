https://sputniknews.com/20211001/technical-experts-see-no-violations-affecting-results-of-moscows-online-vote-1089574951.html

Technical Experts See No Violations Affecting Results of Moscow's Online Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Auditing did not confirm alleged violations in Moscow's online vote in the recent parliamentary elections, as technical experts found no...

"Auditing by a technical group, which was formed by the centre on the initiative of and with participation of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, did not confirm claims about possible violations in the remote electronic voting," the centre wrote on Telegram.The technical group did not detect any violations in the operation of the online voting system that could influence the final results, the monitors added.

