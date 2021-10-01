Registration was successful!
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Say They Have Raided Daesh Hideout North of Kabul - Report
Since the Taliban* seized power in Afghanistan, much of the country has seen an increase in attacks by Daesh* militants targeting Taliban members. The hidden...
According to a report, a Taliban spokesman claimed that the movement's fighters raided a hideout of Daesh north of Kabul on Friday, killing and arresting an unspecified number of militants.Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told the Associated Press that Friday’s raid took place in the city of Charikar in Parwan province.No further details were provided and his statement could not be independently verified.“The two were questioned and the information they provided helped the Taliban identify the hideout,” he added.Since the Taliban takeover, the group has carried out crackdowns in Nangarhar — the Eastern province that Daesh is based from — in response to the ramped-up attacks across Afghanistan being made by the Daesh.Daesh-Khorasan is said to be responsible for the suicide bomber attack that targeted US evacuation efforts outside Kabul international airport in late August. The blast killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members.* The Taliban and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are banned as terrorist organizations in a number of countries including Russia.
22:58 GMT 01.10.2021
Since the Taliban* seized power in Afghanistan, much of the country has seen an increase in attacks by Daesh* militants targeting Taliban members. The hidden war between the Taliban and Daesh has raised the presence of a wider conflict between the two long-time rivals.
According to a report, a Taliban spokesman claimed that the movement's fighters raided a hideout of Daesh north of Kabul on Friday, killing and arresting an unspecified number of militants.
Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told the Associated Press that Friday’s raid took place in the city of Charikar in Parwan province.
No further details were provided and his statement could not be independently verified.

“The raid followed an arrest by the Taliban of two IS [Daesh] members linked to a roadside bombing that targeted their vehicle in the city, wounding four fighters,” Karimi said.

“The two were questioned and the information they provided helped the Taliban identify the hideout,” he added.
Since the Taliban takeover, the group has carried out crackdowns in Nangarhar — the Eastern province that Daesh is based from — in response to the ramped-up attacks across Afghanistan being made by the Daesh.
Daesh-Khorasan is said to be responsible for the suicide bomber attack that targeted US evacuation efforts outside Kabul international airport in late August. The blast killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members.
* The Taliban and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are banned as terrorist organizations in a number of countries including Russia.
© 2021 Sputnik.
