Russian Security Service Foils Daesh Terror Attack on Law Enforcement Officers in N. Caucasus

"The Russian Federation's FSB has prevented a terror attack against law enforcement officers in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic", the FSB said in a statement.A local resident, born in 2001, who planned to carry out the attack at the behest of Daesh militants, has been detained. Components for manufacturing an improvised explosive device were seized from him."The detainee made confessions", the FSB added.*Daesh is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
