Russian Security Service Foils Daesh Terror Attack on Law Enforcement Officers in N. Caucasus
Russian Security Service Foils Daesh Terror Attack on Law Enforcement Officers in N. Caucasus
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A terror attack was prevented in Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic, where a local supporter of Daesh* planned to blow up law enforcement officers, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on 1 October.
"The Russian Federation's FSB has prevented a terror attack against law enforcement officers in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic", the FSB said in a statement.A local resident, born in 2001, who planned to carry out the attack at the behest of Daesh militants, has been detained. Components for manufacturing an improvised explosive device were seized from him."The detainee made confessions", the FSB added.*Daesh is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
Russian Security Service Foils Daesh Terror Attack on Law Enforcement Officers in N. Caucasus

07:15 GMT 01.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A terror attack was prevented in Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic, where a local supporter of Daesh* planned to blow up law enforcement officers, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on 1 October.
"The Russian Federation's FSB has prevented a terror attack against law enforcement officers in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic", the FSB said in a statement.
Iraqi refugees, who fled due to the ongoing conflict between pro-government forces and Islamic State (IS) group jihadists, walk at a camp in the northeastern town of al-Hol in Syria's Hasakeh province on October 19, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
Radical Daesh Women Blamed for Dozens of Killings at Al-Hol Syrian Detention Camp
20 September, 15:09 GMT
A local resident, born in 2001, who planned to carry out the attack at the behest of Daesh militants, has been detained. Components for manufacturing an improvised explosive device were seized from him.
"The detainee made confessions", the FSB added.
*Daesh is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
