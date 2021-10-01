Registration was successful!
LIVE: Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
Russia to Not Repeat Its Offer to US to Freeze Nuclear Assets
Russia to Not Repeat Its Offer to US to Freeze Nuclear Assets
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Moscow will not repeat its proposal to Washington to freeze nuclear warheads for a year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
The proposal was announced in October 2020, when Moscow and Washington were engaged in talks regarding the prolongation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which aimed at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers and was set to expire in February 2021.Back then, President Putin stated that Russia was ready to "extend the current agreement without any pre-conditions at least for one year", however, the US authorities rejected it at the time.After the administration change, however, Moscow and Washington managed to find common ground on the issue, and in January 2021, the two nations agreed to extend the accord for five years.
sergei ryabkov, russia, us, nuclear warhead, nuclear arms, new start

Russia to Not Repeat Its Offer to US to Freeze Nuclear Assets

10:25 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 01.10.2021)
© AP Photo / J.T. ArmstrongThis image taken with a slow shutter speed on Oct. 2, 2019, and provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The Pentagon has raised to $95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3
This image taken with a slow shutter speed on Oct. 2, 2019, and provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The Pentagon has raised to $95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© AP Photo / J.T. Armstrong
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Moscow will not repeat its proposal to Washington to freeze nuclear warheads for a year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that the United States has missed the opportunity.

"This was a one-time proposal. We have already informed the US about that. They missed this opportunity", Ryabkov said during a strategic stability debate at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

The proposal was announced in October 2020, when Moscow and Washington were engaged in talks regarding the prolongation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which aimed at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers and was set to expire in February 2021.
© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSEU.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021.
© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
Back then, President Putin stated that Russia was ready to "extend the current agreement without any pre-conditions at least for one year", however, the US authorities rejected it at the time.
After the administration change, however, Moscow and Washington managed to find common ground on the issue, and in January 2021, the two nations agreed to extend the accord for five years.
