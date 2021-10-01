https://sputniknews.com/20211001/russia-to-not-repeat-its-offer-to-us-to-freeze-nuclear-assets-1089575679.html

Russia to Not Repeat Its Offer to US to Freeze Nuclear Assets

GENEVA (Sputnik) - Moscow will not repeat its proposal to Washington to freeze nuclear warheads for a year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

The proposal was announced in October 2020, when Moscow and Washington were engaged in talks regarding the prolongation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which aimed at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers and was set to expire in February 2021.Back then, President Putin stated that Russia was ready to "extend the current agreement without any pre-conditions at least for one year", however, the US authorities rejected it at the time.After the administration change, however, Moscow and Washington managed to find common ground on the issue, and in January 2021, the two nations agreed to extend the accord for five years.

